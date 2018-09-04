HMD Global – the official licensee of Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia X6 for global markets under the Nokia 6.1 Plus moniker back in July. The Nokia 6.1 Plus was also launched in India around two weeks ago. Like many other recently launched smartphones, the Nokia 6.1 Plus also comes with a notch. However, those who don’t like the notch can hide it easily from the Settings menu. But, that option has been removed with the latest update.

HMD recently rolled out an update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus. This update weighs around 380 MB in size and brings in Android’s August security patch to the smartphone. However, this update has removed the option to hide the notch from the Settings menu, which means users can no longer hide the notch on their phone.

The changelog of the update doesn’t mention anything about removal of option to hide the notch, which makes us believe HMD removed the option inadvertently. And, if that’s not the case, then removing the option to hide the notch on Nokia 6.1 Plus is a bad one as this has miffed a lot many users who have already started complaining on Twitter and Nokia’s official forum.

At press time, there’s no word from HMD Global or Nokia regarding the removal of option to hide the notch on Nokia 6.1 Plus. But, we will update this article once we have more information on this matter.

Are you a Nokia 6.1 Plus user? Do you hide the notch on your Nokia 6.1 Plus?

