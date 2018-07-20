Nokia X6 launched under the Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One moniker for global markets

Back in May this year, HMD Global launched the Nokia X6 – the first Nokia smartphone that comes with a notch. However, the smartphone also comes packed with decent hardware, but, it was only available in China. There was a huge demand for Nokia X6 from around the world and everyone was eagerly waiting for HMD Global to launch the Nokia X6 outside of China. We have been hearing about the global roll-out of Nokia X6 since the past few weeks, and now, the wait is finally over. The Nokia X6 has finally made its way out of China, and, as expected, it’s launched under the moniker of Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One.

The Nokia X6 has been launched under the Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One moniker. Well, as this is just a re-branded X6, there aren’t any differences between the underlying hardware of both the X6 and 6.1 Plus. But, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any other differences between these two smartphones at all. The first and biggest difference between the X6 and 6.1 Plus is that the latter is an Android One smartphone which means it runs stock Android and comes with a promise of regular monthly security updates for three years and Android version updates for two years. Moreover, it also comes with free unlimited high-quality storage for Google Photos.

The second difference between the Nokia X6 and the Nokia 6.1 Plus is that Nokia X6 comes in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – whereas, the Nokia 6.1 Plus only comes in one configuration – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

That said, everything else – both the hardware and design – remains the same on 6.1 Plus. Just like the X6, the 6.1 Plus also flaunts a glass-metal sandwich construction which means the front and back of the smartphone are covered with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass, whereas, the frames are made out of aluminium alloy.

The Nokia 6.1 Android One Plus sports a 5.8-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, and, a notch up top. Under the hood, the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with Snapdragon 636 SoC running the show which is mated to 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM. You can check out full specifications of Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One down below.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear Camera: 16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with EIS and dual-tone LED flash

16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with EIS and dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.0 μm pixel size

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.0 μm pixel size Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, USB Type-C 2.0

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features Colors: Black, Silver

Black, Silver Battery: 3060 mAh

Nokia 6.1 Plus Android One Price and Availability

Price: HKD 2288 (around $291/₹20,066)

HKD 2288 (around $291/₹20,066) Availability: Goes on sale in Hong Kong from July 24. Should launch in other countries soon.

