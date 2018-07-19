Nokia X6 global roll-out could start with launch in Taiwan under Nokia 6.1 Plus moniker

HMD Global launched the Nokia X6 back in May this year. But, it has, until now, only been available in China, with no word from HMD on its global availability. However, a report from more than a week ago stated that the global roll-out of Nokia X6 would start from July 19 with a launch in Hong Kong. The report also stated that Nokia X6 would be called Nokia 6.1 Plus outside China. Well, it’s July 19, and there’s no news of Nokia X6’s launch in Hong Kong. However, it looks the first country to get the Nokia X6 won’t be Hong Kong, but, it would be Taiwan.

Nokia Taiwan’s Facebook page has shared an image of a Nokia smartphone which has a small notch up top with volume rocker and power button to its right. While Nokia hasn’t revealed the name of this smartphone, it’s easy to figure out that this is actually the Nokia X6. Moreover, the image also has the Android One moniker at the bottom-right corner which further leads us to believe that Nokia X6 is headed to Taiwan as an Android One smartphone.

HMD hasn’t announced when it’s going to launch the Nokia X6 outside of China, and under what name, but, the comments on Nokia Taiwan’s post has a lot of mentions of the Nokia 6.1 Plus which means the Nokia X6 will very likely launch under the Nokia 6.1 Plus moniker in Taiwan. Moreover, the Nokia 6.1 Plus was also spotted on Geekbench with the same hardware that’s underneath the Nokia X6 – Snapdragon 636 SoC and 4 GB RAM – which further fuels the speculations that Nokia X6 will indeed be launched as Nokia 6.1 Plus in global markets.

The Nokia X6 comes in three configurations – 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and, 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – hence, it remains to be see what kind of configuration does the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with.

Nokia X6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.8-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass and Gorilla Glass 3 protection

16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash

16 MP RGB (f/2.0 aperture) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.2 aperture) with dual-tone LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 via microSD card

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI-based camera features

3060 mAh

With Nokia 6.1 Plus appearing on Geekbench and Nokia Taiwan teasing the Nokia X6 as an Android One smartphone, it’s only a matter of days that the Nokia X6 finally makes its way out of China under the Nokia 6.1 Plus moniker.

