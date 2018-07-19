Earlier last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor Play in China. The Honor Play is a flagship smartphone that’s powered by Kirin 970 SoC which is paired with up to 6 GB RAM. However, what’s more interesting about the Honor Play is that it comes with GPU Turbo which is a graphics processing acceleration technology that improves the graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while reducing the power consumption by 30%. Smartphones like the Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i that were launched recently also come with this technology, and now, Huawei has shared a list of smartphones that will get GPU Turbo. The Chinese company has also shared the schedule of the update so that you know when to expect a boost in graphics performance on your Huawei smartphone.

List of Huawei smartphones getting GPU Turbo update:

Model Regions Release Date Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate RS Europe, Russia, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, Africa August 2018 Huawei P20 and P20 Pro Europe, Russia, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, Africa August 2018 Huawei Mate 10 Lite All markets September 2018 Huawei Nova 2i All markets September 2018 Huawei P Smart All markets September 2018 Huawei P20 Lite Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East, Africa September 2018 Huawei Y9 2018 All markets September 2018 Huawei Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro All markets November 2018 Huawei P10 and P10 Plus All markets November 2018

If you happen to own any of the aforementioned Huawei smartphones, you now know when your smartphone will get the GPU Turbo update. However, it’s worth noting that even after you get the GPU Turbo update on your smartphone, it will initially only work with PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends: Band Bang, which means you will see an uptick in graphics performance only when you are playing these two games. But don’t worry, as more games will be supported soon.

Last week, Huawei announced that it would be launching a new smartphone series in India that will come with GPU Turbo. Later on, the company confirmed that it would be launching the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India on July 26. There’s no word on the India pricing of these smartphones, but you can expect them to be priced competitively to take on the rivals.