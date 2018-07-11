Huawei Nova 3 goes official with 6.3-inch notched display, Kirin 970 SoC and Quad Cameras

Back in March, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched the Huawei Nova 3e mid-range smartphone. And yesterday, we reported that Huawei is all set to launch the Huawei Nova 3 on July 18. However, the Nova 3 has been unveiled a week before it was actually slated to go official.

The Huawei Nova 3 is a flagship smartphone and is powered by the company’s homegrown Kirin 970 SoC. There were rumors before that the Nova 3 would be powered by Kirin 659 or 710, but we are glad it came with a 970. Anyways though, the Kirin 970 SoC is further paired with 6 GB RAM and runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is layered with EMUI 8.2 custom Android skin atop. The smartphone also sports a 6.3-inch display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a notch up top.

The Huawei Nova 3 looks similar to the Nova 3e – thanks to the notched display and a glass back. In fact, one of the variants of the Nova 3 even has a color scheme that’s similar to that of the Twilight model of the Huawei P20 Pro. That said, the notch on the Nova 3 is a bit wider because it accommodates two front cameras instead of one.

The Huawei Nova 3 comes with quad cameras – two on the front and two on the back. The dual camera setup on the back is a combination of one 16 MP and one 24 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front is a combination of one 24 MP and one 2 MP camera.

The cameras on the Nova 3 come with a bunch of AI-based features like AI Beauty and AI Scene Detection. Moreover, the smartphone also comes with AR Stickers as well as 3D Qmoji which is similar to the Apple’s Animoji and Samsung’s AR Emoji. That said, the camera department is not the only one that comes with AI-based features, as there are some other AI-based features as well that help offer a better smartphone experience.

The Huawei Nova 3 also comes with GPU Turbo technology which the company says increases the graphics performance of a smartphone by 60% while also reducing the power consumption by 30%. The GPU Turbo technology debuted with Honor Play and is also found on Honor 10 GT that was launched last week.

The Huawei Nova 3 has a fingerprint scanner at the back, but it also comes with the Face Unlock feature that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face.

Lastly, the Huawei Nova 3 comes in four colors and ships with a 3750 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Huawei Nova 3 Specifications

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 970 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP12

Mali-G72 MP12 Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) LCD IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty and LED flash

16 MP (RGB, f/1.8) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8) with PDAF, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP

24 MP (f/2.0) + 2 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, aptX, aptX HD

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo, 3D Qmoji, aptX, aptX HD Colors: Purple, Black, Blue, Gold

Purple, Black, Blue, Gold Battery: 3750 mAh

Huawei Nova 3 Price and Availability