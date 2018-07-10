Huawei Nova 3 and TalkBand B5 go official on July 18

Back in March this year, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched the Huawei Nova 3e mid-range smartphone. And now, the company is all set to further expand the portfolio of its Nova series by launching the Huawei Nova 3 next week.

Huawei has announced that it will be launching the Nova 3 next week on July 18 in China. This confirmation comes through Huawei’s official account on Chinese social network Weibo. The Nova 3 looks similar to the Nova 3e, except that it comes with better specifications.

The Huawei Nova 3 appeared on TENAA’s website last week revealing its design and specifications. According to the TENAA listing, the Huawei Nova 3 is powered by Kirin 659 SoC that’s paired with 6 GB RAM. But, there are some reports which state that the Nova 3 will come with Kirin 710 instead.

The Nova 3 features a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ notched display and features quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back consists of one 16 MP and one 24 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front consists of one 24 MP and one 2 MP snapper. The smartphone runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, keeping the lights on is a 3650 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

That said, alongside the Nova 3, Huawei is also going to launch its wearable called TalkBand 5. Its image (attached below) was leaked last week by reliable leakster Evan Blass. The TalkBand B5 will come in two colors – Brown and Silver – however, there may be more than two color options available.

The TalkBand B5, being a smartband, comes with a color display which also also doubles up as a Bluetooth headset which is kind of cool. You can also see that the TalkBand B5 has a button on its right side, but it’s currently unclear what kind of functions will it perform.

Huawei Nova 3 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

There’s no word on the price of the Huawei Nova 3 and TalkBand B5, but we don’t have to wait much to know that as the launch is just a week away from now.

