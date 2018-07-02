Huawei Nova 3 full specs and images surface online, 6.3-inch display and quad cameras in tow

Back in March this year, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched the Huawei Nova 3e that comes with 5.84-inch notched display, Kirin 659 SoC, 24 MP selfie camera, and, dual cameras at the back. Well now, it seems Huawei is soon going to launch a new smartphone called Huawei Nova 3 as it has appeared on TENAA’s website.

A Huawei smartphone that’s said to be the Nova 3 has been listed on TENAA’s website with model numbers PAR-AL00 and PAR-TL00. However, both the models have the same hardware under the hood. Both of these smartphones are powered by an unknown octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.36 GHz and is paired with 6 GB RAM. Well, this could be the company’s homegrown Kirin 659 SoC.

That said, the Nova 3 has a 6.3-inch display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Well, while the images listed on TENAA’s website don’t show any notch, it’s safe to say that the smartphone does indeed have a notch. Having said that, the back of the smartphone looks the same as that of the Nova 3e. You can see dual cameras in the top-left corner with the fingerprint scanner at the centre.

This dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 16 MP and one 24 MP camera. But, what’s worth noting here is that the Nova 3 comes with quad cameras – meaning two each on the front and back. While the dual camera setup at the back is a combination of 16 MP and 24 MP camera, the dual camera setup on the front consists of one 24 MP and one 2 MP camera.

Moving on, the Huawei Nova 3 runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is very likely to be layered with the company’s EMUI 8.1 custom skin atop. The smartphone also comes in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB – with an option to further expand the storage up to 256 GB via microSD card.

Lastly, the smartphone packs in a 3650 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Huawei Nova 3 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor

2.36 GHz Kirin 659 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-T830 MP2

Mali-T830 MP2 Operating System: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved display

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved display Rear Camera: 16 MP + 24 MP with LED flash

16 MP + 24 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP + 2 MP

24 MP + 2 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM

Dual Hybrid SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Black, Blue

Black, Blue Battery: 3650 mAh

There’s no word from Huawei yet regarding the Nova 3, however, now that it has got TENAA certification, we can expect it to go official in China soon.

Source | Via