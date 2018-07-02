Vodafone announces ‘Lowest Bill Guarantee’ for its RED postpaid customers

Telecom operator Vodafone, in the past few days, has made a couple of announcements for its RED postpaid customers. Over a week ago, Vodafone revised its RED postpaid plans to offer up to 300 GB data per month. And then last week, the telco announced its partnership with Amazon to offer 1-year of free Amazon Prime subscription to RED postpaid customers. Now today, Vodafone has made yet another announcement for its RED postpaid customers. The telco has announced ‘Lowest Bill Guarantee’.

Vodafone has announced that its RED postpaid customers who are subscribed to any of the RED postpaid plans priced at ₹399, ₹499, ₹999, ₹1299, ₹1999 or ₹2999 will get the benefit of ‘Lowest Bill Guarantee’. Vodafone says that ‘Lowest Bill Guarantee’ is a feature which comes with optimization technology that “automatically keeps the consumer on the lowest possible bill on their chosen plan by billing them on the best suited plan within the RED postpaid portfolio basis their monthly usage”.

Well, apart from the bill guarantee, Vodafone RED postpaid customers also get benefits like 1-year of free Amazon Prime subscription worth ₹999, free subscription to Netflix and Vodafone Play, free ISD minutes, free device protection, and, unlimited calls and data on international roaming at ₹180/day.

Having said that, not all the RED postpaid plans come with these benefits. To be more specific, RED postpaid plan priced at ₹399 doesn’t come with the benefits of device protection, Netflix subscription and free ISD minutes, whereas, the postpaid plan priced at ₹499 doesn’t offer benefits like Netflix subscription and free ISD minutes. You can check out the image above for more details.

With that being said, RED postpaid customers can also take the advantage of RED Together. It was launched back in November last year that lets customers bring together multiple devices and people under one group – be it family or friends – and enables them to make payment for the entire group under one bill. Moreover, RED Together also guarantees savings of up to 20% on rentals.

Commenting on this announcement, Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, “Vodafone India is excited to introduce the latest Vodafone RED Postpaid plans for our consumers, catering to their entertainment, travel and smartphone related needs. Differentiated offerings like complimentary mobile insurance, lowest bill guarantee reflect Vodafone’s customer first philosophy of keeping the customer at the centre of every proposition.”