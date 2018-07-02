Samsung Galaxy On6 launched in India with 5.6-inch Infinity Display and 13 MP camera

Back in May this year, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched two smartphones under its Galaxy J series in India – the Galaxy J6 and Galaxy J8. And later in June, Samsung further expanded its portfolio of Galaxy J series smartphones in India with the launch of Galaxy J4. Well now, Samsung has launched one more smartphone in India, dubbed Samsung Galaxy On6. However, the Galaxy On6 is nothing but a re-branded Galaxy J6 that’s priced lower.

Needless to say, being a re-branded Galaxy J6, the Galaxy On6 comes with the exact same design and hardware as the Galaxy J6. The Galaxy On6 features polycarbonate uni-body construction and sports a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display that has a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

The Samsung Galaxy On6 doesn’t come with a notch, but, it does have smaller bezels on the left and right side, with the top and bottom bezels looking big by current standards. That said, the Galaxy On6 comes with Exynos 7870 octa-core processor running the show that’s clocked at 1.6 GHz and is paired with 4 GB RAM.

The photography department on the Galaxy On6 is handled by a 13 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front – both of which have f/1.9 aperture and are accompanied by LED flash. The rear camera comes with features like Live Stickers, Stamps and Filters, whereas, the front camera comes with features like Selfie Focus and Beauty Mode.

The Samsung Galaxy On6 runs Android 8.0 Oreo and has 64 GB of storage on-board. But, you can expand the storage up to 256 GB any time you want via microSD card.

The Galaxy On6 comes with an oval-shaped fingerprint scanner at the back below the camera. However, it also comes with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone using your face. That said, the Galaxy On6 also comes with a feature called ‘Chat Over Video’ that lets users reply to messages using a transparent keyboard when a video is playing.

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy On6 is offered in two colors – Black and Blue – and ships with a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Samsung Galaxy On6 Specifications

CPU: 1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 Series octa-core processor

1.6 GHz Exynos 7870 Series octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio

5.6-inch HD+ (1480 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash

8 MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Chat-over-Video

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Chat-over-Video Colors: Black, Blue

Black, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy On6 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹14,490

₹14,490 Availability: Goes on sale from July 5 through Flipkart and Samsung eShop

Samsung Galaxy On6 Offers