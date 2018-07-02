Vivo Z1i goes official with 6.26-inch 19:9 notched display, Snapdragon 636 SoC and dual rear cameras

Last weekend, images and specs of the Vivo Z1i leaked online. And now, after two days, the smartphone has been officially announced by Vivo. The Vivo Z1i is actually a toned-down version of the Vivo Z1 that was launched back in late May.

Being a toned down version of the Z1, the Vivo Z1i looks the same as the Z1 – almost bezel-less front with shiny back. Besides, the hardware on the Z1i is also identical to the one on the Z1, but, there are some differences. Firstly, the Vivo Z1 is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, but, the Vivo Z1i comes with a downgraded Snapdragon 636 SoC under the hood.

That said, even if the Z1i comes with a downgraded processor, it does have better specs than the Z1 in two departments – front camera and storage. The Vivo Z1 comes with a 12 MP front camera along with 64 GB of internal storage, whereas, the Z1i comes with a 16 MP front camera along with 128 GB of internal storage.

Having said that, everything else on the Vivo Z1i remains the same as that of the Z1, like the 6.26-inch notched display having aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, 13 MP + 2 MP rear cameras, and, 3260 mAh battery.

The Vivo Z1i has a fingerprint scanner at the back, but, it also comes with the Face Unlock feature that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone. Moreover, the cameras also come with some AI-based features as well as AR Stickers.

Vivo Z1i Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Functouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Functouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.26 Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 IPS display

6.26 Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 IPS display Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI Smart Assistant, AR Stickers

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Jovi AI Smart Assistant, AR Stickers Colors: Red, Blue

Red, Blue Battery: 3260 mAh

Vivo Z1i Price and Availability

Price: ¥1898 (around $285/₹19,564)

¥1898 (around $285/₹19,564) Availability: Goes on sale from July 7 in China. No word on availability in other markets.

The Vivo Z1 was launched at ¥1798 which is now reduced to ¥1598 with the launch of Z1i.

