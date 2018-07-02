Last weekend, we told you that Lenovo-owned Motorola is all set to launch the Moto E5 Plus in India soon. At that time, we didn’t have the exact date of launch, and assumed that Motorola would launch the E5 Plus sometime this week. However, Motorola has now announced the India launch date of Moto E5 Plus, and, it won’t be launching in the country this week. Instead it will be launched next week.

Motorola has announced that it will launch the Moto E5 Plus in India next week on July 10. The smartphone will be sold online exclusively through Amazon India, and, will also be available for purchase through Moto Hub stores.

The Moto E5 Plus was announced back in April this year at an event in Brazil. However, alongside the Moto E5 Plus, Motorola had also announced the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play, but, there’s no word on whether or not these smartphones will be launched in India on July 10. Well, even if Motorola doesn’t launch either or both of these smartphones in India on July 10, chances are we might see the company bringing them to the country later on. But, considering the fact that the Moto E5 Plus is the most powerful in the Moto E5 series, we wouldn’t miss the other two smartphones.

Moto E5 Plus Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display

6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and Selfie Flash

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and Selfie Flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Single SIM

Single SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions

Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions Colors: Black, Flash Gray, Mineral Blue, Fine Gold

Black, Flash Gray, Mineral Blue, Fine Gold Battery: 5000 mAh with 15W Turbo Charging

The Moto E5 Plus is priced at €169 which translates to ₹13,517 according to current exchange rates. However, we believe that Motorola should launch the Moto E5 Plus at a lower price in India as this segment has quite a few smartphones with better specs like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1.

What do you think should be the ideal price of the Moto E5 Plus in India? Let us know in the comments down below.