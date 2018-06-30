Moto E5 Plus with 6-inch 18:9 display and 5000 mAh battery launching soon in India

Earlier this month, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched two new smartphones in India – the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play. There’s also a third smartphone in the Moto G6 series – the Moto G6 Plus – but, Motorola didn’t launch that one in India. All three of these smartphones were announced first in Brazil back in late April. However, alongside announcing the Moto G6 series, Motorola had also announced the Moto E5 series which includes three smartphones – Moto E5, Moto E5 Play and Moto E5 Plus. Well, out of these three smartphones, Motorola is all set to launch the Moto E5 Plus in India.

Motorola India has shared a video on Twitter teasing the launch of Moto E5 Plus in India. While the video doesn’t reveal the exact date of launch of the Moto E5 Plus in India, it does say that the E5 Plus is “coming soon” to the country. Well, we assume that the E5 Plus will be launched sometime in the second week of July. Or, it could also be launched with Moto Z3 Play which is said to launch next week in the country.

BIG battery. BIG screen. For BIG entertainment. The #motoe5plus is on its way. Get set to say #helloentertainment! Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/eGKxElhLmY — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 29, 2018

That being said, the Moto E5 Plus is the largest and the most powerful smartphone in the Moto E5 series. It sports a 6-inch Max Vision IPS display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. It is powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC which is laced with 3 GB RAM.

The smartphone runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box, and, has 32 GB of storage on-board. However, you do have the option to further expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

For photography, the Moto E5 Plus sports a 12 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front – both of which are equipped with flash. The E5 Plus also has a fingerprint scanner at the back which has Motorola’s signature logo on it.

Lastly, the biggest highlight of the Moto E5 Plus is its battery. The Moto E5 Plus ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which Motorola says can offer 1.5 days of battery life on a single charge.

Motorola Moto E5 Plus Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

3 GB

Android 8.0 Oreo

6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Moto Display

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and Selfie Flash

32 GB

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Single SIM

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Fingerprint Scanner, Front-ported speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions

Black, Flash Gray, Mineral Blue, Fine Gold

5000 mAh with 15W Turbo Charging

There’s no word on whether the E5 Plus is the only smartphone that Motorola will launch from the Moto E5 series, or will also launch other phones like the Moto E5 and E5 Play.