Moto Z3 Play reportedly launching in India next week

Earlier this month, Lenovo-owned Motorola launched two new smartphones in India – the Moto G6 and the Moto G6 Play. Both these smartphones were first announced in Brazil in late April. And now, if the latest report is to be believed, then we could see Motorola launching yet another smartphone in India next week – the Moto Z3 Play.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Motorola is all set to launch the Moto Z3 Play in India in the first week of July, which happens to be next week. This information was passed down to the publication by its retail sources. Having said that, there’s no information about the pricing and availability of the Moto Z3 Play in India.

For those unaware, the Moto Z3 Play was announced earlier this month at an event in Brazil. The smartphone is priced at R$ 2299 in Brazil which translates to around ₹41,510. Well, if Motorola is indeed planning to launch the Moto Z3 Play in India next week (or later on), they better price it competitively, because in the ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 range, we have some strong contenders like the OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 that have way better specifications than the Moto Z3 Play.

Moto Z3 Play Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

4 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.01-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 Max Vision Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass

12 MP (f/1.7) + 5 MP with PDAF, Portrait Mode and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree wide-angle lens and screen flash

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card

Dual SIM (depending on countries) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, Water repellent p2i coating, One Button Navigation Battery: 3000 mAh with 15W Turbo Charging

If Motorola is indeed launching the Moto Z3 Play in India next week, then we will start seeing the company sharing teaser images and videos on social media in a day or two.