Back in late April this year, at an event in Brazil, Lenovo-owned Motorola announced its Moto G6 Series smartphones that include the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and the Moto G6 Plus. And today, at an event in New Delhi, Motorola has launched the Moto G6 series for Indian market. However, not all the smartphones from the Moto G6 series are launched. Motorola only launched the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, as it has given a skip to the Moto G6 Plus, which is the most powerful smartphone among the three. Having said that, let’s talk about the Moto G6.

The Moto G6 is a lower mid-range smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which is clocked at 1.8 GHz and is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. However, you also have the option to expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The Moto G6 sports a 5.7-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. Well, this makes the Moto G6 (and the entire Moto G6 Series) the first Motorola smartphone that comes with the tall 18:9 screen. And, thanks to the tall screen, the bezels on the left and right side of the Moto G6 are tiny.

The bottom bezel is relatively larger, but Motorola has utilized that space well by placing a fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner is multi-functional though as it comes with One Button Navigation that lets user navigate through the phone using different gestures. Moreover, the fingerprint scanner also comes with Moto Key that lets users access their computer and favorite websites by just placing their finger on the scanner.

Moving on to the back, you see the 3D glass body as well as dual camera setup which is reminiscent of the Moto X4. In fact, the back of the Moto G6 is covered with Gorilla Glass 3 to offer scratch resistance.

The dual camera setup consists of one 12 MP snapper and one 5 MP snapper, and as one would expect, supports Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with blurred background. Having said that, for selfies and video calls, you get an 16 MP snapper on the front which is accompanied by LED flash.

Lastly, the Moto G6 ships with a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Motorola Moto G6 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display

5.7-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.8 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with Group Selfie Mode, Beauty Mode and LED flash

16 MP with Group Selfie Mode, Beauty Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM (depending on market)

Dual SIM (depending on market) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging

Motorola Moto G6 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: ₹13,999

₹13,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹15,999

₹15,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India starting midnight. Will also be available through Moto Hubs.

