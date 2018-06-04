Airtel revises ₹399 prepaid plan, here’s what you get now

Since Reliance Jio’s entry in Indian telecom sector, data has become dirt cheap. And to catch up with Jio, incumbents have been coming up with new plans that offer similar, if not same benefits. Apart from launching new plans, telcos also often revise their existing plans. Well, telecom operator Airtel too has done the same. The telco has revised its ₹399 plan for prepaid customers to offer more benefits.

Airtel prepaid customers doing a recharge of ₹399 were initially offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free calls on national roaming, 100 free SMS per day, and, 1.4 GB of data per day for 84 days which translates to a total of 117.6 GB of data.

However, Airtel has now revised this ₹399 plan to offer more benefits to its prepaid customers. To be more accurate, Airtel now offers more data to customers doing recharge of ₹399. With this ₹399 plan, Airtel customers are now offered 2.4 GB data per day for 84 days instead of 1.4 GB. This translates to a total of 201.6 GB of data for the validity period. Well, that’s a total of 84 GB of more data than previously offered.

Having said that, this Airtel ₹399 plan with revised benefits is only available to select users as some users (including us) are currently only getting 1.4 GB of data for 84 days. However, we expect Airtel to roll-out the revised plan to all users in the coming days.

Airtel vs. Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio also has a prepaid plan that’s priced at ₹399, however, it offers 1.5 GB data per day for 84 days. Other benefits include unlimited local and STD voice calls, free calls on national roaming, 100 free SMS per day, and, complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Well, unlike Airtel’s ₹399 prepaid plan that offers a total of 201.6 GB of data, Jio offers 126 GB data. But, it’s worth noting that once you exhaust the 1.5 GB data in a day, you can still use Internet, but at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. Something that Airtel doesn’t offer.

That said, the closest a Jio prepaid plan gets to Airtel’s ₹399 revised plan is the ₹448 plan that offers 2 GB data per day for 84 days along with other usual benefits like free voice calls, roaming, SMS and Jio apps subscription.

Are you an Airtel prepaid customer? Are you getting the ₹399 prepaid plan with 2.4 GB of data per day?