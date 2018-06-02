Xiaomi could announce MIUI 10 Global ROM in India on June 7

Two days ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi at an event in China unveiled quite a lot of products. The company unveiled the Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi 8 SE smartphones. Moreover, it also unveiled the Mi Band 3 as well as the Mi TV 4 75-inch smart TV. However, alongside unveiling all these products, Xiaomi also announced MIUI 10 – the latest version of its custom Android skin. Well, Xiaomi has an event scheduled in India next week on June 7 where it is expected to launch the Redmi Y2. And now, going by the recently shared teaser video, it seems the company could announce the MIUI 10 Global ROM as well at its June 7 event in India.

Xiaomi on its forum has posted a teaser video (attached above) that shows the logo of MIUI 9 followed by MIUI 10. And, at the end, the video shows a text that reads “coming soon”. Well, the same teaser video has been shared on Twitter by Manu Kumar Jain – Global VP of Xiaomi and Managing Director of Xiaomi India.

Jain shared the teaser video on Twitter by tweeting “Coming soon. #FullScreenExperience Can you guess what are we talking about?“.

Well, it’s worth noting that Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y1 (and Y1 Lite) in India last year in November. And, alongside launching these two selfie-centric smartphones in India, Xiaomi had also announced the MIUI 9 Global ROM at the same event. Hence, it looks plausible that Xiaomi could announce the MIUI 10 Global ROM in India next week on June 7 alongside launching the Redmi Y2 smartphone.

With MIUI 10, Xiaomi has put a lot of emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI). After all, AI has been the buzzword this year in the smartphone industry. Xiaomi has used AI to understand the behavior and usage pattern of the users to load apps faster by anticipating actions.

Moreover, MIUI 10 also brings AI-based Portrait Mode to smartphones – both with single and dual cameras. With AI Portrait Mode, users can click photos with blurred background that helps the subject stand out and pop up.

That said, Xiaomi has also redesigned the UI elements on MIUI 10, and, the recents screen now employs vertical scrolling instead of horizontal scrolling that we have seen on previous versions of MIUI. Furthermore, MIUI 10 also brings in full-screen display gestures that let you navigate through the UI. And, the what’s good to know is that these display gestures are not only restricted to Xiaomi’s full-screen flagships like the Mi MIX 2 and Mi MIX 2S, but, will come to all the smartphones that are eligible to receive MIUI 10.

We are still a couple of days away from the launch event, hence, expect Xiaomi to share some more images and videos on social media teasing MIUI 10 as well as the smartphone that it’s going to launch on June 7 in India.