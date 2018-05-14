Xiaomi launching a new selfie-centric smartphone in India on June 7
It could be the Redmi S2 that was launched recently in China
The last smartphone that China-based Xiaomi launched in India was the Redmi 5. This was exactly two months ago. Well now, Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone in India next month, and it’s targeted at selfie lovers.
Every step in your life is defined by a selfie. Find yourself, #FindYourSelfie
The BEST selfie smartphone is arriving soon. pic.twitter.com/OeQaSAI4TZ
— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 14, 2018
Xiaomi, through its official Redmi India Twitter handle has shared a teaser video that says “The #RealYou Smartphone is Coming” on June 7 in India. This smartphone will be launched in India at an event in New Delhi. Well, apart from revealing that a new smartphone is coming on June 7 to India, the video doesn’t reveal much about the smartphone itself. However, the caption to this teaser video does say “The BEST selfie smartphone is arriving soon” which hints at this new smartphone being a selfie-centric smartphone.
Last year in November, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Y1 smartphone in India which was a selfie-centric smartphone and came with a 16 MP front camera. Well, this new smartphone that Xiaomi is launching next month in India could turn out to be the Redmi Y1 successor, however, it could also be the Redmi S2 that Xiaomi recently launched in China.
Either way, there have been rumors of Xiaomi planning to launch the Redmi S2 in India, but instead of MIUI, it is said to come with stock Android as it would be an Android One device. Well, there’s still some time for the launch, hence, you can expect Xiaomi to reveal more details of this smartphone through teaser videos and images in the coming days.
Xiaomi Redmi S2 Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 269 ppi pixel density
- Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP with AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty and Selfie flash
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock
- Colors: Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, Platinum Silver
- Battery: 3080 mAh with 5V/2A charging
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!