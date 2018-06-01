Xiaomi announces Mi TV 4 75-inch with 4K HDR Display and AI Voice Assistant

Xiaomi at its event in China announced quite a lot of products. Xiaomi announced three new smartphones – the Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi 8 SE. Moreover, it also announced the Mi Band 3 fitness tracker. And, along with that, Xiaomi also announced MIUI 10 – the latest version of its custom Android skin. However, alongside announcing all these products, Xiaomi also announced a smart TV – the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 75-inch.

As evident from its name, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 75-inch boasts a… well… 75-inch display. This gigantic 75-inch display has 4K resolution which is 3840 x 2160 pixels. Moreover, the display also HDR support. Talking about its build and design, the Mi TV 4 75-inch is 11.4 mm thin and flaunts metal construction.

Talking about the weight, the Mi TV 4 75-inch weighs 36 kg with base metal attached, and, without the base metal, it weighs 35.1 kg. Well, that’s not too big a difference. Speaking about the innards, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 75-inch comes with Amlogic quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.8 GHz and coupled with 2 GB RAM. The smart TV also has a decent 32 GB of storage on board.

Like other Mi TVs launched this previously this year, the Mi TV 4 75-inch also runs PatchWall OS, and, it also comes with AI Voice Assistant that recommends content based on your viewing history. Furthermore, the TV also comes bundled with an 11-button Bluetooth remote control that has a dedicated voice search button on it which lets you give voice commands to the TV.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 75-inch comes with support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD Audio Dual Decoding. And, as far as connectivity is concerned, you get 3x HMDI, 1x AV, 1x DTMB, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet, and, 1x S/PDIF ports on the TV.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 75-inch Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Amlogic 64-bit quad-core processor

RAM: 2 GB

GPU: Mali-T830

Operating System: PatchWall

Display: 75-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) HDR LCD Display with 178-degree viewing angle, 60 Hz Refresh Rate and 8 ms response time

Storage: 32 GB

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet, 1x S/PDIF, 1x AV, 1x DTMB

Other: AI Voice Assistant, Dolby Audio, DTS-HD Audio Dual Decoding, 11-button Bluetooth remote, 2x 8W Speakers

