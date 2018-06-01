Live image of Motorola One Power leaks online showing off iPhone X-like notch

Two days ago, we came across a leaked render of the Motorola One Power which is said to be an Android One smartphone from Motorola’s stables. That render gave us a very good idea of what this Android One Motorola smartphone would look like. Well now, thanks to a live image that has leaked online, we are now getting a closer look at the Motorola One Power.

The live image (attached above) of the Motorola One Power that has leaked online gives us a look at the frontal side of the smartphone. And, what we are seeing from this leaked live image is in line with what we have seen previously from the leaked render (attached below).

You can see iPhone X-like notch up top on the Motorola One Power, and, it’s significantly larger than what we have seen on recently launched Android smartphones. You can also see that the One Power has smaller bezels on the top, left and right side, however, the bottom bezel (or chin, as some of you like to call it) is relatively larger.

The bottom bezel also has the Motorola moniker, and, on a closer look, you can see “Motorola Confidential Property. Not For Sale.” written below the Motorola moniker which means that the unit we are looking at is most probably a prototype.

That said, the Motorola moniker on the bottom bezel also seems to be flanked by two microphones, however, they have been hidden. This is similar to what we saw on the recently leaked Moto Z3 Play images.

Furthermore, the live image of the Motorola One Power also shows volume rocker and power button on the right side, and, you can see the Motorola moniker and Motorola logo on the boot screen along with the Lenovo branding in the top-right corner.

The live image doesn’t show the rear side of the Motorola One Power, but, the recently leaked render showed off dual cameras on the back of the phone in top-left corner along with fingerprint scanner embedded on the Motorola bat-wing logo. The back of the smartphone also has the ‘androidone’ moniker which proves that the smartphone is a part of Android One program that promises two years of Android version updates and three years of Android security updates.

There’s not much known about the innards of the Motorola One Power at this moment, but you can expect to hear more about this smartphone in the coming weeks. Motorola has scheduled an event in Brazil on June 6 where it is expected to announce the Moto Z3 Play, and, we might see Motorola making the Motorola One Power official as well at the same event.

