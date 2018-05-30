Motorola One Power with Android One, iPhone X-like notch and dual rear cameras surfaces online

At an event in Brazil back in April this year, Lenovo-owned Motorola announced its Moto G6 and Moto E5 series smartphones. And, the company has scheduled another event in Brazil on June 6 where it is expected to announce the Moto Z3 Play. Well, while we are exactly a week away from the June 6 launch, a new Motorola smartphone has surfaced online out of the blue – the Motorola One Power.

Render of the Motorola One Power (shown above) has been leaked by Android Headlines who claim to have received it from a reliable source. At first look, the Motorola One Power would remind any one of the iPhone X – thanks to the notched display and dual cameras at the back stacked vertically in the top-left corner.

From the front, the Motorola One Power looks similar to the Moto G6, except that it has a notch up top, smaller bezels, and no fingerprint scanner. Many Android OEMs have recently launched a smartphone with notched display, however, most of them have a notch that’s smaller than the one on iPhone X. But, the notch on Motorola One Power is significantly larger than the ones we have seen on other Android smartphones.

The Motorola One Power doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner on the front below the display, instead, the bottom bezel only has the Motorola moniker. However, that doesn’t mean the Motorola One Power doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner. Going by the render, it looks like this notched Motorola smartphone has fingerprint scanner at the back on the Motorola bat-wing logo – similar to what we have seen on the Moto G6 Play.

The back of One Power also has the ‘androidone’ moniker which means this smartphone will be a part of Android One program, which further means that it will come with a promise of timely Android version updates for two years and security updates for three years. Well, this makes the One Power second smartphone from Motorola to come with Android One. First was the Moto X4 Android One Edition that was launched in the US last September.

If you take a closer look at the render of One Power, you can notice that the left side of the smartphone has SIM card and micro SD card slot, whereas the right side is home to volume rocker and power button. At the bottom, there’s a micro USB port which is flanked by two grilles – one of which is likely a speaker, with the other one housing primary microphone.

Having said all that, it’s worth noting that the Motorola One Power doesn’t carry the ‘Moto’ branding that other Motorola smartphones in the C, E, G and Z series carry. Also, there’s no word on when Motorola plans to launch this smartphone, but, according to Android Headlines, Motorola is expected to launch it in the US first and may bring it to other countries later on.

