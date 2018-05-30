Here’s how much Nokia 2.1 and 5.1 could be priced in India

Yesterday, at an event in Russia, HMD Global announced three new Nokia smartphones – Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1. The Nokia 2.1 is an Android Go smartphone whereas Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 are Android One smartphones. Alongside announcing all the technical details of these three smartphones, HMD Global also announced their price. But, the company didn’t divulge any details regarding the price of these smartphones in India. However, thanks to Nokia India’s website, we now know how much the Nokia 2.1 and 5.1 could be priced in India.

Prices of Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 5.1 were listed on Nokia India’s website. While the company has taken down the pricing now, thanks to the folks over at GSMArena, who managed to take a screenshot, we now know that Nokia 2.1 could be priced at ₹6999 in India whereas the Nokia 5.1 could be priced at ₹12,499.

There’s no information on India pricing of Nokia 3.1, but, going by the prices of Nokia 2.1 and 5.1, we are expecting the Nokia 3.1 to be priced somewhere between the ₹9000 and ₹10,000 range. Having said that, as Nokia India quickly removed the pricing of Nokia 2.1 and 5.1 from its website, chances are that the actual price of these smartphones in India may differ.

For those unaware, the average global price of Nokia 2.1 is $115 which translates to around ₹7787 in India. The Nokia 3.1 has an average global price of €139 which translates to around ₹10,871, and, the Nokia 5.1 has an average global price of €189 which translates to around ₹14,778.

HMD Global has said that the Nokia 3.1 will go on sale from June, whereas the Nokia 2.1 and 5.1 will go on sale from July. We should learn more about the exact launch date of Nokia 3.1 in India soon.

Nokia 2.1 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Nokia 5.1 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) octa-core processor

