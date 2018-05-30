Nokia 5.1 Android One announced with 5.5-inch 18:9 display, 16 MP camera and 3000 mAh battery

HMD Global at an event in Moscow, Russia announced the Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 3.1 smartphones. The Nokia 2.1 is an Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone whereas the Nokia 3.1 is an Android One smartphone. However, the Nokia 3.1 isn’t the only Android One smartphone that HMD Global announced. Alongside the Nokia 3.1, HMD Global also announced the Nokia 5.1 which too is a part of Android One program.

Nokia 5.1 is successor to the Nokia 5 that was launched last year in February. And, as the Nokia 5.1 is an Android One smartphone, it comes with the promise of timely Android version updates for two years and security updates for three years. Moreover, just like other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 5.1 also runs stock version of Android.



The Nokia 5.1 boasts uni-body design, and, it’s made out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium. It sports a 5.5-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. The display is covered with Gorilla Glass 3 to add durability and scratch resistance.

That said, speaking about the innards, the Nokia 5.1 comes with MediaTek’s Helio P18 SoC running the show which is mated to 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant has 16 GB of storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant has 32 GB of storage. However, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card if you want.

As far as the photography department is concerned, the Nokia 5.1 features a 16 MP camera at the back along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The front camera comes with 84.6-degree field-of-view so that you can accommodate more people in a selfie.

Last year’s Nokia 5 came with a fingerprint scanner on the front below the display, but this on Nokia 5.1, the fingerprint scanner has been moved on to the back below the camera. That said, the Nokia 5.1 ships with a 3000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Nokia 5.1 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) octa-core processor

2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) octa-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.5-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

5.5-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 IPS display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 Rear Camera: 16 MP with PDAF and LED flash

16 MP with PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 84.6-degree field-of-view

8 MP with 84.6-degree field-of-view Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM Slot

Dual Hybrid SIM Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Copper, Tempered Blue, Black

Copper, Tempered Blue, Black Battery: 3000 mAh

Nokia 5.1 Price and Availability