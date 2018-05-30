OnePlus 6 Hands-on [Images]

OnePlus 6 is finally launched in India and it’s the most awaited flagships of the year. The glass back, notched display, super slow motion camera, water resistant, Snapdragon 845, and Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box are new on the phone, we take a quick look at the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

Display: 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2280 x 1080 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Software: OxygenOS 5.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Protection: Water Resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (front and back)

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back (unlocks in 0.2 secs)

Face Unlock: Yes (unlocks in 0.4 secs)

CPU: Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kry 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10nm, 64-bit

GPU: Adreno 630

Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB, LPDDR4X

Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB and 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM), UFS 2.1 (2-Lane), no microSD support

Main Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode (will be rolled in the coming weeks), HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash

Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x Nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

Connectivity: USB Type-C,3.5 mm headphone jack,USB OTG, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC,

Audio: Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound

Colors: Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White

Battery: 3,300 mAh with Dash Charge (5V, 4A)

Price: ₹34,999 for 6 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage (Mirror Black only), ₹39,999 for 8 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage, Rs 44,999 for 256 GB Storage (Marvel Avengers Limited Edition)

Availability: 21st May 2018 exclusively on Amazon India and OnePlus India website.

OnePlus 6 has the biggest ever screen, it has got a 6.28-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED screen with 19:9 aspect ratio in trend at the moment. The display looks big and the bezels are slim, the build appears to be nice and tough, even though it has a glass body.

Love it or hate it, the notch is everywhere, the OnePlus 6 screen also comes along with a notch at the top. The notch holds a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera (Sony IMX371) that supports Portrait mode. It also carries an earpiece and a couple of sensors.

OnePlus 6 has a full glass at the front and the back with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The glass back is the main difference from its predecessors OnePlus 5 and 5T, the camera placement is changed now centers at the back.

About the dual cameras, the OnePlus 6 features a dual 16 MP + 20 MP cameras. The 16 MP f/1.7 uses the Sony IMX519 sensor and the 20 MP f/1.7 uses the Sony IMX376K sensor. The dual camera offers OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) which was previously missing on the OnePlus 5T.

What’s new in the camera is the super slow motion feature that records the footage at 480 fps at 720p and at 240 fps at 1080p. Although it’s 2x slower than that on the Sony Xperia XZ1 and Samsung Galaxy S9+ (960 fps), it’s also 2x or 4x faster as compared to the rest of the phones in the price range.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 6 packs the fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which is the current flagship chip from Qualcomm found on the top phones. The Snapdragon 845 consists of 8 Kryo 385 cores clocked at a maximum 2.8 GHz. It certainly is faster than several phones in the price range.

That comes along with either 6 GB or 8 GB RAM with 64 GB or 128 GB internal storage respectively depending on the variant. There’s also a 256 GB storage variant that OnePlus has ever put on a smartphone. It’s the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition that comes with a hefty little price of Rs 44,999. The price of the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is Rs 34,999 whereas the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage costs Rs 39,999.

Also to note that the OnePlus 6 doesn’t come with microSD support which means you cannot expand the storage via microSD card. The 128 GB storage seems to be just fine for power users and large enough for the average users. OnePlus 6 boots in Android 8.1 Oreo with stock interface and Oxygen OS 5.1 skin on top.

Inside the OnePlus 6, the battery is pretty much the same 3,300 mAh from the predecessor and it supports the Dash Charge fast charging technology. the battery life won’t seem to be improved ay significant, however, you do get the Dash Charge giving you enough power (60% claimed) in half an hour of charging.

With the glass body, we do expect that OnePlus should have added the wireless charging support, but, the company hasn’t decided it yet. In addition to that, the water-resistant protection is not IP67 or IP68 certified, meaning you can’t take it to underwater, but it can resist occasional spills.

The left side offers a dual-SIM tray and volume buttons, the right side has a power key and alert slider. The bottom comes with a type-C USB as usual, loudspeakers and 3.5 mm audio jack. The two microphones are located at the top and the bottom.

Don't forget to check out our full review of OnePlus 6 in the coming days.