Nokia 2.1 announced with Android Oreo (Go Edition), Snapdragon 425 SoC and 4000 mAh battery

Last year in October, HMD Global – the official licensee of Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia 2 smartphone. The Nokia 2 was an entry-level smartphone that ran Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Well now, at an event in Moscow, Russia, HMD Global has announced the 2018 version of the Nokia 2, dubbed Nokia 2.1.

The Nokia 2.1 is successor to last year’s Nokia 2 and features a polycarbonate back along with metallic accents. While last year’s Nokia 2 ran Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the Nokia 2.1 runs Android Oreo (Go Edition) instead which is designed especially for entry-level smartphones that come with 1 GB or less amount of RAM.

As the Nokia 2.1 runs Android Oreo (Go Edition), it comes with apps like Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go and Gmail Go that have been developed from scratch for smartphones running Android Go. You can click here to know more about Android Oreo (Go Edition).

On the hardware front, the Nokia 2.1 does come with some improvements over last year’s Nokia 2. First off, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 425 as opposed to Snapdragon 212 found on last year’s Nokia 2. However, the RAM count remains the same.

Furthermore, the display size has also increased from 5-inch on Nokia 2 to 5.5-inch on Nokia 2.1. However, the battery size has been reduced. The Nokia 2 came with 4100 mAh battery whereas the Nokia 2.1 comes with 4000 mAh battery.

That said, the internal storage and cameras on the Nokia 2.1 remain the same as that of the Nokia 2. With that being said, it’s worth noting that the Nokia 2.1 comes with dual front speakers “with bespoke 3D formed stainless steel detail” that gives users “amazing stereo sound”.

Nokia 2.1 Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

Nokia 2.1 Price and Availability