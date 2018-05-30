Nokia 3.1 Android One goes official with 5.2-inch 18:9 display and 13 MP camera

At an event in Moscow, Russia, HMD Global – the official licensee of Nokia brand of phones – announced the Nokia 2.1 smartphone. The Nokia 2.1 is successor to last year’s Nokia 2 and runs Android Oreo (Go Edition). Well, apart from announcing Nokia 2.1, HMD Global also announced Nokia 3.1 – successor to the Nokia 3 that was announced last year in February.

Unlike last year’s Nokia 3, the Nokia 3.1 is a part of Google’s Android One program which means it comes with a promise of timely Android version updates for two years and security updates for three years. And, as the Nokia 3.1 is part of Android One, it runs stock version of Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.

In terms of design, the Nokia 3.1 flaunts a 5.2-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. However, with a taller screen, the Nokia 3.1 does have a big chin. And, that space is very much underutilized as it doesn’t have any speaker, capacitive navigation buttons or fingerprint scanner.

Having said that, the Nokia 3.1 has a polycarbonate back, but, the sides are made out of diamond-cut CNC’d aluminium. Under the hood, the Nokia 3.1 comes with MediaTek’s MT6750N octa-core processor which is clocked at 1.5 GHz and is paired with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB of storage whereas the 3 GB RAM comes with 32 GB of storage.

For photography, the Nokia 3.1 comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. Moreover, Nokia says that the smartphone also comes with sensors that let you play with AR (Augmented Reality) apps like Pokemon Go.

Lastly, the Nokia 3.1 is offered in three colors – Blue-Copper, Black-Chrome, White-Iron – and ships with a 2990 mAh battery that draws power from a micro USB port.

Nokia 3.1 Specifications

CPU: 1.5 GHz MediaTek MT6750N octa-core processor

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.2-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass

Nokia 3.1 Price and Availability