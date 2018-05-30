Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali and BSNL team up to launch ‘Swadeshi SIM Card’, plans start at ₹144

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali has announced its partnership with state-run telecom operator BSNL. Patanjali and BSNL have teamed up to launch ‘Swadeshi SIM Cards’ in India that come with their own special prepaid plans.

The Swadeshi SIM card from Patanjali and BSNL comes with three prepaid plans priced at ₹144, ₹792 and ₹1584. For ₹144, customers are offered free voice calls, free national roaming, 2 GB data per day, and, 100 free SMS per day. The validity of this ₹144 prepaid plan is 30 days, which means customers get a total of 60 GB of data with this plan.

Other prepaid plans – priced at ₹792 and ₹1584 – come with same benefits, however, they have a validity of 180 days and 365 days respectively. Well, this translates to a total of 360 GB of data offered to customers doing recharge of ₹792, and a total of 730 GB of data to customers doing recharge of ₹1584.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that the Swadeshi Sim Card is not available for everyone. It’s only available for Patanjali employees as well as members of Patanjali organisations like Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mahila Prakoshta, Yuva Bharat, and, Patanjali Kisan Seva.

However, the Swadeshi SIM Card is also available to those who own Patanjali’s Swadeshi Samriddhi Card. Hence, if you are not a Patanjali employee or a member of any of the aforementioned Patanjali organisations, you can get yourself a Swadeshi Samriddhi Card to buy the Swadeshi SIM Card.

It’s worth noting that Patanjali’s Swadeshi Samriddhi Card offers accident insurance cover worth ₹2.5 Lakhs and life insurance cover worth ₹5 Lakhs to the card holders. Moreover, holders of Patanjali’s Swadeshi Samriddhi Card also get cashback of 5 to 10% on purchase of Patanjali products.