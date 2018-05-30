Airtel introduces ₹299 plan for prepaid customers with truly unlimited voice calls

Telecom operators in India have been busy rolling out prepaid plans that offer free voice calls and data benefits to compete with Reliance Jio. Airtel too has introduced several plans for its prepaid customers that come bundled with free voice call and data benefits – with the most recent one being the ₹449 prepaid plan that offers 2 GB data per day for 70 days with free voice calls. However, the telco has now introduced a new plan for its prepaid customers that doesn’t come bundled with any data benefits.

Airtel ₹299 Prepaid Plan Details

Airtel has introduced a new plan for its prepaid customers that’s priced at ₹299. For ₹299, Airtel prepaid customers are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free calls on national roaming, and, 100 free SMS per day. All this for 45 days.

However, it’s worth noting that the voice calls don’t come with any FUP limit like the one Vodafone and Idea impose. Airtel customers doing recharge of ₹299 can make as many as voice calls as they want without worrying about the daily or weekly limit.

That said, like we already said, this ₹299 prepaid plan from Airtel doesn’t come with any data benefits, hence, it’s only suitable for those who use their phone strictly for making voice calls and sending SMS, and don’t need mobile data.

As far as the availability of this ₹299 Airtel prepaid plan is concerned, it seems to be available only for select users at press time as we checked its availability for different numbers but got it only on a few. Moreover, this prepaid plan wasn’t found on the MyAirtel app and we could only see it on Airtel’s website.

Other options with data benefits

If you are someone who’s looking for a prepaid plan that comes bundled with data benefits, then we suggest checking out the ₹219 and ₹249 prepaid plans. The ₹219 Airtel prepaid plan offers free local and STD voice calls, free calls on national roaming, 100 free SMS per day, and, 1.4 GB of data per day for 28 days.

On the other hand, Airtel’s ₹249 prepaid plan comes with the same benefits as Airtel’s ₹219 plan, but offers 2 GB data per day for 28 days instead of 1.4 GB.

That said, if you are looking for a plan with higher validity, then the ₹399 plan is worth checking out. It offers free local and STD voice calls, free calls on national roaming, 100 free SMS per day and 1.4 GB data per day for 84 days.

Are you an Airtel prepaid customer? Which prepaid plan are you currently subscribed to?