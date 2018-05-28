Airtel introduces ₹449 prepaid plan that offers 2 GB data per day with free voice calls

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – introduced a prepaid plan priced at ₹558 last week that offers 3 GB data per day for 82 days. Well now, the telco has introduced another plan for its prepaid customers that offers 2 GB data per day at ₹449.

Airtel ₹449 Prepaid Plan Details

For ₹449, Airtel prepaid customers are offered 2 GB data per day for 70 days which translates to a total of 140 GB of data for the validity period. However, in addition to 2 GB of data per day, Airtel prepaid customers doing a recharge of ₹449 are also offered free local and STD voice calls, free calls on national roaming, and, 100 free local and STD SMS per day for 70 days.

That said, Airtel has one more plan for its prepaid customers that offers 2 GB data per day, however, it is priced at ₹499 and has a validity of 82 days, which means customers get a total of 164 GB of data. Well, that’s a total of 24 GB of more data for ₹50 more.

Airtel vs. Reliance Jio

Airtel’s ₹449 prepaid plan competes directly with Reliance Jio’s ₹448 prepaid plan. For ₹449, Airtel prepaid customers are offered 2 GB data per day for 70 days which translates to a total of 140 GB data. However, for ₹448, Reliance Jio prepaid customers are offered 2 GB data per day, but for 84 days which translates to a total of 168 GB of data which is 28 GB more than what Airtel offers.

Having said that, in addition to offering 2 GB data per day for 84 days, Reliance Jio customers doing a recharge of ₹448 are also offered free local and STD voice calls, free calls on national roaming, 100 free local and STD SMS per day, and, complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Are you an Airtel prepaid customer? Which prepaid plan are you currently subscribed to?