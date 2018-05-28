OxygenOS 5.1.2 update rolling out to OnePlus 5 and 5T with ‘double-tap to lock screen’ functionality

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS 5.0.3 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T that finally brought the Face Unlock feature to these 2016 OnePlus smartphones. Well now, the company is rolling out an update for OnePlus 5 and 5T as well that brings in a new feature to these 2017 OnePlus flagships.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 5.1.2 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T that brings the ‘double-tap to lock screen’ feature. Both these smartphones already have the ‘double-tap to wake’ feature that wakes up the phone when you double-tap on the lock screen. Well, the ‘double-tap to lock’ does exactly the opposite of that.

With the ‘double-tap to lock screen’ feature, users can now double-tap on the home screen of their OnePlus 5/5T to lock their smartphone. This eliminates the need to press the power button to lock the smartphone.

Well, in addition to bringing the ‘double-tap to lock screen’ feature to OnePlus 5 and 5T, the OxygenOS 5.1.2 update also bumps up the Android security patch on these smartphones from April 1, 2018 to May 1, 2018.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 5.1.2 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

System – Updated Android security patch to May 1, 2018

System – Fixed auto-rotation stability issue

Gallery – Places: a map view of photos by location

Gallery – Added “Recently Deleted” collection

Wireless & Network – Fixed Wi-Fi connecting issue

Launcher – Double-tap to lock screen

Earphone – Fixed microphone not functioning issue for AKG earphones

As is the case with OnePlus, the update is rolled out incrementally, which means only a small number of users will receive it right now. However, OnePlus has said that a broader roll-out will commence in a “few days”.

That said, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your OnePlus 5/5T, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

Source