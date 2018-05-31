Xiaomi MIUI 10 announced with full screen display gestures and AI portrait mode

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi today announced the Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, and, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3. However, alongside announcing these smartphones and fitness tracker, Xiaomi also announced MIUI 10 – its latest version of custom Android skin.

The MIUI 10 succeeds last year’s MIUI 9. It comes with lots of new features like full screen display gestures, AI-based Portrait Mode, and more. Let’s talk about the full screen display gestures first. With the full screen display gestures, users can navigate through the UI using different swipe gestures on the screen. These gestures will not only be restricted to full screen Xiaomi flagships like the Mi MIX 2 and Mi MIX 2S, but will come to all the devices that are eligible to receive MIUI 10 (more on that later).

The MIUI 10 also comes with a new recents screen. Until now, Xiaomi smartphones running MIUI had a horizontal scrolling recents screen. But with MIUI 10, the recents screen now employs vertical scrolling.

That said, the MIUI 10 also brings in AI-based Portrait Mode. With Portrait Mode, users can take photos that have blurred background which help the subject stand out to get a DSLR-like effect. Until now, majority of the smartphones that have Portrait Mode come with dual cameras, but, with MIUI 10, the Portrait Mode will come to single camera smartphones as well.

With MIUI 10, Xiaomi has put emphasis on AI (Artificial Intelligence). The company uses AI to understand user behavior to speed things up and complete actions much faster. However, with MIUI 10, Xiaomi has not only introduced new features, but it has also re-designed its custom skin. As far as availability goes, following is the list of devices that are eligible to receive MIUI 10.

Availability (China ROM, Public Beta)

Late June:

Mi 8

Mi MIX 2S

Mi MIX 2

Mi MIX

Mi 6X

Mi 6

Mi 5

Mi Note 2

Redmi S2

Redmi Note 5

Late July:

Mi Note 3

Mi 5X

Mi 5c

Mi 5s

Mi 5s Plus

Mi 4

Mi 4c

Mi 4S

Mi Max 2

Mi Max

Redmi 5

Redmi 5A

Redmi 5 Plus

Redmi 4

Redmi 4A

Redmi 4X

Redmi 3S/3X

Redmi Pro

Redmi Note 3

Redmi Note 5A

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Note 4X

So, is your Xiaomi smartphone eligible to get MIUI 10?