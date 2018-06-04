Moto G6 Play with 5.7-inch 18:9 Display and 4000 mAh battery launched in India

Lenovo-owned Motorola at an event in New Delhi today launched the Moto G6 for Indian market. But, alongside the Moto G6, Motorola also launched the Moto G6 Play in the country. Both these smartphones were first announced back in late April this year in Brazil.

The Moto G6 Play, like the Moto G6, features a 5.7-inch display that has 18:9 aspect ratio. But, unlike the Moto G6 that has 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution screen, the Moto G6 Play ships with a screen that has 1440 x 720 pixel resolution.

That said, like the Moto G6, the Moto G6 Play also has small bezels on left and right side of the display, but, the bottom bezel is relatively large. And, unlike the Moto G6 that has a fingerprint scanner on the bottom bezel, the Moto G6 Play only has the Motorola moniker on its bottom bezel.

Well, that doesn’t mean the Moto G6 Play doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner. It does. It’s located on the back below the camera. It’s actually embedded on the Motorola bat-wing logo.

The Moto G6 features a 3D glass design on the back. It also is covered with Gorilla Glass 3 both on the front and the back. However, unlike the Moto G6, the back of the Moto G6 Play is covered with polymer glass.

The Moto G6 Play is the lowest-end smartphone in the Moto G6 Series, and, it’s powered by Snapdragon 427 SoC. It comes in two variants – 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage, and, 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. However, Motorola has only launched the 3 GB RAM variant in India.

Talking about the photography department, the Moto G6 Play sports a single 12 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. However, the biggest highlight of the Moto G6 Play is its 4000 mAh battery which Motorola says can offer up to 36 hours of battery life.

Motorola Moto G6 Play Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 quad-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display

5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash

12 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash

5 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Single SIM

Single SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating

Fingerprint Scanner, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating Battery: 4000 mAh with 10W Fast Charging

Motorola Moto G6 Play Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹11,999

₹11,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart starting midnight. Will also be available through Moto Hubs.

Motorola Moto G6 Play Offers