Google reportedly working on mid-range Pixel smartphone powered by Snapdragon 710

Back in early April this year, we came across a report which stated that Internet search giant Google was working on a mid-range Pixel smartphone for markets like India. Moreover, the report also stated that Google was planning to launch this mid-range Pixel smartphone around July or August. However, we didn’t hear much on that later on. But now, a new report has surfaced online which states that Google is working on a device that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC.

This information comes from Roland Quandt of WinFuture. According to Quandt, Google is working on a “mobile” device that is powered by Snapdragon 710. For those unaware, Snapdragon 710 is a mid-range mobile chip that was announced by Qualcomm just over a week ago.

Off to Taiwan for @computex_taipei today, but here's a tidbit for ya: Google is working on a "mobile" device based on the Snapdragon 710 currently scheduled for launch in the 1st half of 2019. Sounds like this might be the (or one of them) upcoming mid-range Pixel phone. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 2, 2018

Well, the fact that this device Google is working on is powered by Snapdragon 710 means that it will be a mid-range Pixel smartphone. In fact, it could very well be the mid-range Pixel smartphone that Google was reported to launch in markets like India.

However, the mid-range Pixel that Google was reported to launch in India was said to be launched in July or August. But, according to Quandt, the Snapdragon 710-powered device that Google is currently working on is set to launch in the first half of 2019.

Having said that, while Quandt didn’t reveal any other details pertaining to this Snapdragon 710-powered Google device, he did say that it’s codenamed “Bonito”. And according to Wikipedia, Bonitos are a “tribe of medium-sized, ray-finned predatory fish”.

For those unaware, just like Google names Android versions after desserts, it names its Nexus and Pixel devices after fishes. Hence, this again hints at the Snapdragon 710-powered Google device being a mid-range Pixel smartphone.

We know that the details are scarce at the moment about this mid-range Pixel, but we should hear more about it in the coming weeks, or maybe months.