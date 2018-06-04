Vodafone teams up with Visa to offer discounts on international roaming plans for postpaid customers

Back in September last year, telecom operator Vodafone announced its i-RoamFREE pack that offered unlimited international roaming across Europe at ₹180/day. The telco later on extended this unlimited international roaming to other countries as well. And now today, Vodafone has announced its partnership with Visa to offer discounts on i-RoamFREE to customers travelling from India to abroad.

Vodafone has teamed up with Visa to offer discount of up to ₹750 to postpaid customers who use their Visa Travel Prepaid Card on international roaming. The discount is offered on two i-RoamFREE plans that have a validity of 10 and 28 days.

The i-RoamFREE international roaming plan that has a validity of 10 days is priced at ₹3500, but, with a discount of ₹500, its effective price comes down to ₹3000. That said, the i-RoamFREE plan that has a validity of 28 days is priced at ₹5000, and, with a discount of ₹750, its effective price comes down to ₹4250.

Both these plans cover 65 countries, and, offer unlimited data and calls in 20 countries like USA, Europe, UAE, UK, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and New Zealand. Moreover, these plans also offer unlimited free incoming calls and free data in 45 other countries.

Commenting on this partnership with Visa to offer discounts on i-RoamFREE plans, Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said, “Vodafone i-RoamFREE plans bring to the table an unparalleled combination of exclusive benefits, high speed experience, worry-free roaming and great connectivity. Our tie up with Visa further strengthens our value proposition of ‘Best Ever International Roaming plan’. So now, whether one is backpacking across Europe, visiting family in the US, shopping in Dubai or attending conferences in Singapore – one can enjoy free calls and data and travel worry-free with the best-in-class prepaid travel card option”.

Like we already said, these discounts are currently only available for postpaid customers, but, Vodafone has said that they will be available for prepaid customers soon.