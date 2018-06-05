OnePlus 6 Silk White variant goes on sale in India, here are all the offer details

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 in India last month on May 17, and, it went on open sale across the country from May 22. However, only the Mirror Black and Midnight Black variants were available for purchase. But, a week later, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition was too available for purchase. And now, starting today, the OnePlus 6 Silk White variant is also available for purchase in India.

The OnePlus 6 Silk White variant is a limited edition, just like the Avengers Edition. And, it is available for purchase in India starting today through Amazon India and OnePlus India’s website. However, it will also be available for purchase through Croma outlets across the country.

The OnePlus 6 Silk White variant has the design and hardware that’s exactly the same as other standard variants, but, as the name suggests, it’s back is covered with white paint.

That said, the OnePlus 6 Silk White variant, just like the Midnight Black variant, comes in only one configuration – 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. All other hardware specifications remain the same as that of the standard variants.

OnePlus 6 Silk White Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

OnePlus 6 Silk White Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹39,999

₹39,999 Availability: Available for purchase through Amazon India, OnePlus India website as well as through Croma outlets across the country.

OnePlus 6 Silk White Offers