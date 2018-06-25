Honor 7S Hands-on [Images]

Honor has added another smartphone further expanding its portfolio of the budget devices, the Honor 7S is the entry-level Android smartphone that competes with the Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A and similar phones. This is the same phone the HUAWEI-owned smartphone manufacturer launched a week ago known to be Honor Play 7.

Honor 7S Specifications

5.45-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio Software: EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Up to 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6739 SoC, 28nm, 64-bit GPU: PowerVR GE8100

4G LTE, Dual SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

PKR 14,499 (~₹8,120, ~$120) Availability: Available for purchase in Pakistan. Sold under the Honor Play 7 moniker in China. No word on availability in other markets.

It’s worth mentioning that the Honor 7S is a re-branded Honor Play 7 that shares the same design and underlying hardware. The whole body is made from plastic, with no physical navigation keys, no fingerprint scanner, and face unlock.

Not only, this basic Android smartphone uses the trendy 18:9 display that you may have seen on some midrange players, but it’s patched with the newest Android 8.1 Oreo backed up with EMUI 8.1 to catch up with the competition. It’s worth mentioning that it brings the 18:9 aspect ratio screen in the segment where most phones come with 16:9.

As with the screen, the Honor 7S flaunts a 5.45-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The screen is tall, the side bezels are reduced, however, the top and bottom bezels are noticeable.

While its siblings are already using dual cameras (Honor 7A and Honor 7C are dual-camera smartphones), the Honor 7S equips only a single 13 MP camera on the rear side and 5 MP on the front for selfies. There aren’t much options in the camera interface, we didn’t find portrait mode or bokeh mode in it.

Unlike the Kirin chips, Honor 7S rather uses a chip from MediaTek, the MT6739 is a quad-core using the Cortex-A53 processors clocked at 1.5 GHz backed by PowerVR GE8100 GPU and a 3,020 mAh battery

The specs on paper aren’t really surprising, you will get 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage with microSD support of up to 256 GB. It seems the CPU is on par with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 found on the Redmi 5A, but far behind than the octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC.

You will find a microSD card slot dedicated on the SIM tray, that means you can insert two 4G SIM cards as well as a microSD card. The bottom offers a micro USB port, the top has a 3.5 mm earphones port, and loudspeakers integrated to the earpiece.

The Honor 7S comes in three colors – Blue, Black, Gold and is priced at PKR 14,499 which is equivalent to Rs 8,120 or $120. It’s not available in India as of now until the company plans to launch it.