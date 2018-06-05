Honor has finally launched the Honor 7A alongside the Honor 7C in India and both are budget smartphones featuring dual cameras. If you are buying a smartphone under Rs 10,000, consider these 7 reasons why you should choose Honor 7A in the affordable segment. Here are the 7 reasons to buy Honor 7A.

1) 5.7-inch 18:9 FullView display

If you want a phone to comply with the latest smartphone trends, then the Honor 7A qualifies with its 5.7-inch 18:9 FullView display. The display offers the wide 18:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels).

2) Dual cameras 13 MP + 2 MP

This is Honor’s first smartphone with dual cameras at this price, the Honor 7A comes with dual 13 MP + 2 MP cameras on the rear side. The camera supports features like bokeh mode which adds a blur effect in the background.

Since it’s a dual camera smartphone, it completely tops out in the budget segment which is dominated by the one player Xiaomi. Xiaomi has their budget devices under Rs 10,000 including Redmi 5 with a single camera and they don’t offer the famous bokeh or portrait mode in their cameras.

3) Android Oreo out-of-the-box

One of the primary aspects of the phone is the EMUI 8.0 and it’s based on Android 8.0 Oreo. An Oreo out-of-the-box keeps the phone up to date and ensures that it offers latest Android features. Honor claims to have a faster interface with the new EMUI 8.0 on the Honor 7A. The EMUI 8.0 also adds a number of features to it.

4) Dedicated microSD slot

Aside from the above, this is a prime reason for those who are using dual SIM and want to add a microSD card on the phone. The Honor 7A supports a dedicated microSD card slot that lets you keep dual SIM cards and microSD card both on the SIM tray. Luckily, Honor has an edge over the phones that come with hybrid SIM slot.

5) 8 MP Selfie Camera with Toning Light LED

As mentioned earlier, not all phones under this price range can achieve bokeh effects in the photos, the front camera also adds the effect in the selfies. The 8 MP selfie camera also supports a Toning Light for low-light selfies. That being said, Honor 7A could have one of the best selfie cameras in the segment if I am not wrong.

6) Slim & Light Weight Design

Also to consider is the slim design and light in weight, the Honor 7A has a sleek unibody that fits well in the hands. Plus it comes in three color options – Blue, Black, and Gold.

7) Features – Face Unlock, Party Mode, Fingerprint Authentication (for digital payments)

Other features on the phone include the Face Unlock, Party Mode and a fingerprint scanner that authenticates the phone for digital payments. The Face Unlock is used to unlock the phone via your face data, the Party mode lets you connect to up to 9 Bluetooth devices simultaneously to play music for a great party experience. The fingerprint scanner can be used to make payments, currently, it supports Paytm to carry out digital payments faster.

About the specifications it holds, the Honor 7A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM. It comes with Adreno 505 GPU, a 3,000 mAh battery and a 32 GB internal storage that expands up to 256 GB via microSD.