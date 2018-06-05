Lenovo Z5 announced with 6.2-inch 19:9 notched display, Snapdragon 636 SoC and dual rear cameras
The Z5 that Lenovo has launched today is different than what we were initially told it was.
Back in March this year, Chinese technology brand Lenovo launched the Lenovo K5 and K5 Play smartphones. Now today, as earlier announced, Lenovo has launched the Lenovo Z5 smartphone that it has been teasing heavily since the past few weeks.
Lenovo had been teasing the Z5 as an “all-screen” smartphone. However, the Lenovo Z5 is in no way a smartphone that’s “all-screen”. In fact, it features a 6.2-inch 19:9 display that has a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and a notch up top. It also has tiny bezels at the left and right side, with the bottom bezel being comparatively large.
Lenovo had earlier shared a teaser image (pictured above) that hinted at an “all-screen” smartphone sans the notch. But alas, the reality has turned out to be different. Similarly, Lenovo had also said that the Z5 would come with 4 Terabytes of internal storage along with a battery that would offer 45 days of standby time. Not just that, Lenovo also said that the battery would last for 30 minutes on 0% charge (lul, wut?). But none of this has made its way to the Z5.
Instead of 4 Terabytes of storage, the Lenovo Z5 comes in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants. Moreover, it ships with a 3000 mAh battery which in no way can offer 45 days of standby time or last for 30 minutes on 0% charge.
Having said that, the Lenovo Z5 features a dual camera setup at the back that’s placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. This dual camera setup consists of one 16 MP camera and one 8 MP camera. And on the front, you get an 8 MP single camera for selfies and video calls. These cameras also come with some AI-based features like AI Beauty Mode.
Speaking about the innards, the Lenovo Z5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC which is paired with 6 GB RAM. It also runs ZUI 3.9 out-of-the-box which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. All in all, the Lenovo Z5 is just another mid-ranger in the market.
Lenovo Z5 Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6 GB
- GPU: Adreno 509
- Operating System: ZUI 3.9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
- External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 3300 mAh
Lenovo Z5 Price and Availability
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1299 (around $202/₹13,631)
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥1799 (around $280/₹18,877)
- Availability: Goes on sale in China from June 12. No word on availability in other markets.
Leave a Reply