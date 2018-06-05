Lenovo K5 Note (2018) launched with dual cameras and Snapdragon 450, Lenovo A5 also announced

Alongside the Lenovo Z5, the company also launched its midrange smartphone K5 Note (2018), a new version of the more than 2-year-old Lenovo K5 Note with MediaTek chip. Now it comes with a Snapdragon 450 SoC and dual cameras onboard.

The Lenovo K8 Note (2018) sports a 6-inch FullScreen display with a resolution of HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The specs on paper are identical to the Xiaomi’s Redmi 5 while it also competes with the dual camera smartphones in the segment such as the newly launched Honor 7C.

Unlike the previous version which uses the MediaTek chip, the Lenovo K5 Note is powered by Snapdragon 450 and up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage running on the Android 8.1 Oreo with ZUI 3.9 on top. The base variant starts from 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and the storage can be expanded via microSD card offered as a separate slot.

The backside has a fingerprint scanner and dual 16 MP + 2 MP (f/2.0 + f/2.4) rear cameras alongside an 8 MP f/2.0 on the front. The dual cameras offer bokeh mode which blurs the background and keeps the object in focus.

Lenovo also announced the A5 which is a budget entrant. The Lenovo A5, on the other hand, runs from MediaTek MT6739 SoC, 3 GB RAM and a single 13 MP camera and an 8 MP camera on the rear side and front side respectively. It packs a huge 4,000 mAh battery, larger than the K5 Note (2018).

There are three color variants of the K5 Note (2018) – Black, Gold and Blue colors. The price starts at 799 yuan (equivalent to ~$125 or ~Rs 8,375 for base variant while the top variant costs 999 yuan ($156 or ~Rs 10,472). The Lenovo A5 comes in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colors and starts at 599 yuan (~$93.50 or ~Rs 6,277) for 16 GB variant.

Lenovo K5 Note (2018) Specifications

Display: 6-inch FullScreen IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 × 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass display

6-inch FullScreen IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 × 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass display Software: ZUI 3.9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, Upgradeable to Android P

ZUI 3.9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, Upgradeable to Android P Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 14nm

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 14nm GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Memory: 3 GB OR 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

3 GB OR 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) OR 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), microSD supportup to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) OR 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), microSD supportup to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras 16 MP + 2 MP (f/2.0 + f/2.4)

Dual cameras 16 MP + 2 MP (f/2.0 + f/2.4) Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, 2x SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 3,760 mAh

Lenovo K5 Note (2018) Price & Availability

Price: 799 yuan (~$125 or ~Rs 8,375) for 3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage, 999 yuan ($156 or ~Rs 10,472) for 4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage

799 yuan (~$125 or ~Rs 8,375) for 3 GB RAM & 32 GB Storage, 999 yuan ($156 or ~Rs 10,472) for 4 GB RAM & 64 GB Storage Availability: TBA

Lenovo A5 Specifications

Display: 5.45-inch FullScreen IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 × 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio

5.45-inch FullScreen IPS display, HD+ resolution (1440 × 720 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio Software: ZUI 3.9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ZUI 3.9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6739, 28nm

Up to 1.5 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, MediaTek MT6739, 28nm GPU: PowerVR GE8100 (570 MHz)

PowerVR GE8100 (570 MHz) Memory: 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3

3 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB OR 32 GB, microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

16 GB OR 32 GB, microSD support up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) Main Camera: 13 MP

13 MP Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, 2x SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, 2x SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled Battery: 4,000 mAh

Lenovo A5 Price & Availability