Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to get Android Oreo based MIUI 9.5 update in India from June 29

By Sagar Bakre
0

Back in February this year, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. The smartphone was launched at a decent price along with decent specs. But, there was one thing that turned out to be a downer – the Redmi Note 5 Pro ran Android Nougat out-of-the-box instead of Oreo. However, after more than four months from launching this smartphone in India, Xiaomi has announced that it will be rolling out the much-awaited Android Oreo update soon.

xiaomi-redmi-note-5-pro-india-official-1

Xiaomi through Twitter has announced that Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro will begin rolling out in India later this week from June 29. However, not all the Redmi Note 5 Pro users will receive the update on Day 1, as Xiaomi has said that the update will be rolled out in a phased manner and only those who are a part of Phase 1 of roll-out will get the update initially. Those who aren’t will get it “sometime soon”.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC and comes in two RAM options – 4 GB and 6 GB. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch 18:9 display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels along with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass atop.

For photography, there’s a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. And, on the front, you get a 20 MP single camera that takes some nice Portrait shots. That said, the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes packed with a huge 4000 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications

  • CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4/6 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 509
  • Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat (Oreo rolling out from June 29 in India)
  • Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass and 18:9 aspect ratio
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486 with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm sensor) + 5 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 μm sensor) with EIS, Portrait Mode, Beautify 4.0 and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with Portrait Mode, Beautify 4.0 and LED Selfie-light
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock
  • Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue
  • Battery: 4000 mAh with 5V/2A Charging

Do check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review if you are planning to buy one.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like
Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 announced with 8-inch display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6000 mAh battery

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro goes official with 5.84-inch 19:9 notched display, dual rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Xiaomi

Redmi Y2 starts receiving MIUI 9.5.14 update with bug fixes and system stability improvements

Leave a Reply

avatar