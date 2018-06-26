Back in February this year, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. The smartphone was launched at a decent price along with decent specs. But, there was one thing that turned out to be a downer – the Redmi Note 5 Pro ran Android Nougat out-of-the-box instead of Oreo. However, after more than four months from launching this smartphone in India, Xiaomi has announced that it will be rolling out the much-awaited Android Oreo update soon.

Xiaomi through Twitter has announced that Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5 update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro will begin rolling out in India later this week from June 29. However, not all the Redmi Note 5 Pro users will receive the update on Day 1, as Xiaomi has said that the update will be rolled out in a phased manner and only those who are a part of Phase 1 of roll-out will get the update initially. Those who aren’t will get it “sometime soon”.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC and comes in two RAM options – 4 GB and 6 GB. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch 18:9 display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels along with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass atop.

For photography, there’s a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. And, on the front, you get a 20 MP single camera that takes some nice Portrait shots. That said, the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes packed with a huge 4000 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat (Oreo rolling out from June 29 in India)

MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat (Oreo rolling out from June 29 in India) Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass and 18:9 aspect ratio

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass and 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486 with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm sensor) + 5 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 μm sensor) with EIS, Portrait Mode, Beautify 4.0 and LED flash

12 MP (Sony IMX486 with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm sensor) + 5 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 μm sensor) with EIS, Portrait Mode, Beautify 4.0 and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with Portrait Mode, Beautify 4.0 and LED Selfie-light

20 MP Sony IMX376 with Portrait Mode, Beautify 4.0 and LED Selfie-light Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM

Dual Hybrid SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue

Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with 5V/2A Charging

Do check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review if you are planning to buy one.