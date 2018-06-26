iBall Imprint 4G 7-inch tablet launched in India with integrated fingerprint scanner for Aadhaar verification

Back in March this year, Indian technology brand iBall launched its Slide Brace-XJ 10.1-inch tablet in India with a price tag of ₹19,999. Now, further expanding its portfolio of tablets in the country, iBall has launched yet another tablet in India, dubbed iBall Imprint 4G.

The iBall Imprint 4G isn’t just another tablet that’s hit the market. It is STQC certified and can be used for Aadhaar verification at Aadhaar centers across the country. It comes with an integrated fingerprint scanner located below the display which can be used for identification and verification purposes. And, what’s cool is that this fingerprint scanner is detachable, meaning you can separate it from the tablet when not in use.

Having said that, the iBall Imprint 4G comes in black color and looks well built. It has a 7-inch IPS display that has a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels. Under the hood, the iBall Imprint 4G has a quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 1 GB RAM.

That said, the iBall Imprint 4G also comes with a 5 MP camera both on the front and back, and, has 8 GB of internal storage with the option to expand the storage up to 64 GB via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the iBall Imprint 4G features one USB 2.0 port for OTG as well as one microUSB port for file transfer. However, the microUSB port cannot be used for charging the tablet, as it comes with a separate DC port for charging which makes it possible to charge the tablet and keep it connected to other devices through the USB ports.

Lastly, the iBall Imprint 4G runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box which is a downer, but, it ships with a 5000 mAh battery which should last you for a day on a single charge.

iBall Imprint 4G Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

RAM: 1 GB

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Display: 7-inch HD (1024 x 600 pixels) IPS display

Rear Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP with LED flash

Internal Storage: 8 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 1x micro HDMI, 1x micro USB, 1x USB 2.0, 1x DC port for charging, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Other: STQC certified Integrated Fingerprint Scanner, Auto Call Recording, Support for 22 Indian Regional Languages

Battery: 5000 mAh

iBall Imprint 4G Price in India and Availability