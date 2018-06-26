Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro specs leak online, 6.9-inch display and Snapdragon 710 SoC in tow

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 6 Pro and Mi Pad 4 in China. And now, the next product that Xiaomi will launch is very likely to be the Mi Max 3. We have been hearing about the Mi Max 3 for sometime now. It even appeared on TENAA’s website last week revealing its design and specifications. However, the Mi Max 3 won’t be the only device that Xiaomi will launch. Alongside the Mi Max 3, Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi Max 3 Pro as well.

An image (attached above) which appears to be a screenshot of Xiaomi’s China website has surfaced online which shows off the design of the Mi Max 3 Pro along with some of its specifications and color options. As you can see, the design of the Mi Max 3 Pro is exactly the same as that of the Mi Max 3 (pictured below) that was spotted on TENAA’s website last week. Well, this isn’t surprising at all as both the Mi Max 3 and Mi Max 3 Pro are identical devices with some hardware differences.

According to the leaked image, the Mi Max 3 Pro features a 6.9-inch 18:9 display and packs a 5400 mAh battery under the hood. Moreover, it’s powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC which is mated to 6 GB RAM. The device also has dual stereo speakers in addition to the dual cameras at the back as well 128 GB of on-board storage.

The Mi Max 3 is successor to the Mi Max 2 that was launched last year in May, hence, considering that timeline, we can expect Xiaomi to launch the Mi Max 3 very soon.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 710

Snapdragon 710 RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10

Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display

6.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 8 MP with LED flash

12 MP + 8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Black, Gold

Black, Gold Battery: 5400 mAh

You can expect to hear more about the Mi Max 3 and Mi Max 3 Pro in the coming days.

Source | Via