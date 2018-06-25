Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro goes official with 5.84-inch 19:9 notched display, dual rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Around two weeks ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones. Now today, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Redmi 6 series with the launch of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro that we have been hearing about since last week.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is a mid-range smartphone, and, it actually looks like the flagship Mi 8 that was launched by Xiaomi last month. Why? Well, that’s because the Redmi 6 Pro features a display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch up top. Thanks to this notch, the Redmi 6 Pro has bezels that are smaller than that of the Redmi 6 and 6A.

Having said that, moving on to the back, you see a dual camera setup placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation which again makes the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro look like the Mi 8, which in itself looks like the iPhone X.

Under the hood, the Redmi 6 Pro is powered by Xiaomi’s ever so favorite (no pun intended) Snapdragon 625 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas, the 4 GB RAM variant comes in 32 GB as well as 64 GB internal storage options. However, you do have the option to expand the storage via microSD card, and, the good news is that the Redmi 6 Pro has a dedicated slot for the microSD card which means you can insert two SIM cards and a microSD card at the same time.

For photography, the Redmi 6 Pro relies on a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera. As one would expect, this dual camera setup comes with Portrait Mode that lets you take photos with Bokeh Effect which blurs the background. That said, for selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP single snapper on the front which too has support for Portrait Mode. Besides, both the front and rear cameras also support AI-based features which isn’t anything new now in 2018.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for authentication, but, it also features AI Face Unlock that uses face recognition to unlock the smartphone.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro ships with a huge 4000 mAh battery, which when coupled with Xiaomi’s prowess in battery optimization with Snapdragon 625, should get you through the day with ease.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 432 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 5 MP with PDAF, AI Portrait Mode and LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode

5 MP with AI Portrait Mode and AI Smart Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual Nano

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Colors: Red, Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Blue

Red, Gold, Rose Gold, Black, Blue Battery: 4000 mAh

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Price and Availability