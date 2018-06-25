Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 announced with 8-inch display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6000 mAh battery

By Sagar Bakre
0

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi today announced the Redmi 6 Pro smartphone that’s powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC, has dual cameras at the back, and sports a 19:9 notched display. However, alongside launching the Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi also launched a tablet, dubbed Xiaomi Mi Pad 4.

xiaomi-mi-pad-4-1

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 is successor to the Mi Pad 3 that was launched last year in April. It flaunts a metal body and features an 8-inch display that has aspect ratio of 16:10 and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. That said, the bezels on the Mi Pad 4 are smaller than the bezels we had on last year’s Mi Pad 3. Moreover, the capacitive navigation keys that were present below the display on the Mi Pad 3 are now removed from the Mi Pad 4.

xiaomi-mi-pad-4-2

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC running the show which is mated to 4 GB RAM. The Mi Pad 4 comes in two different models – one that only supports Wi-Fi connectivity, and the other that supports both Wi-Fi and LTE. However, the Wi-Fi + LTE version comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, whereas, the Wi-Fi only variant is offered in 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variants.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4, being a tablet device, also comes with a camera – both on the front and back. At the back, you get a 13 MP camera, and on the front, you get a 5 MP camera – both of which have f/2.0 aperture. That said, while the Mi Pad 4 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, it does come with AI Face Unlock which uses face recognition to unlock the device.

Lastly, the Mi Pad 4 comes packed with a 6000 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Specifications

  • CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4X
  • GPU: Adreno 512
  • Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 8-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1200 pixels) 16:10 display with 283 ppi pixel density
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Front Camera: 5 MP with with f/2.0 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
  • SIM: Single Nano (on Wi-Fi + LTE variant only)
  • Connectivity on Wi-Fi only variant: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
  • Connectivity on Wi-Fi + LTE variant: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
  • Other: AI Face Unlock
  • Colors: Gold, Black
  • Battery: 6000 mAh

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Price and Availability

  • Price of Wi-Fi only variant (3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage): ¥1099 (around $168/₹11,453)
  • Price of Wi-Fi only variant (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): ¥1399 (around $214/₹14,580)
  • Price of Wi-Fi + LTE variant (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage): ¥1499 (around $230/₹15,621)
  • Availability: Goes on sale in China from June 29. No word on availability in other markets

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro goes official with 5.84-inch 19:9 notched display, dual rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Xiaomi

Redmi Y2 starts receiving MIUI 9.5.14 update with bug fixes and system stability improvements

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 price and image leaks online ahead of June 25 launch

Xiaomi

You will be able to hide the notch on Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

Leave a Reply

avatar