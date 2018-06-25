Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 announced with 8-inch display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6000 mAh battery

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi today announced the Redmi 6 Pro smartphone that’s powered by Snapdragon 625 SoC, has dual cameras at the back, and sports a 19:9 notched display. However, alongside launching the Redmi 6 Pro, Xiaomi also launched a tablet, dubbed Xiaomi Mi Pad 4.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 is successor to the Mi Pad 3 that was launched last year in April. It flaunts a metal body and features an 8-inch display that has aspect ratio of 16:10 and a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. That said, the bezels on the Mi Pad 4 are smaller than the bezels we had on last year’s Mi Pad 3. Moreover, the capacitive navigation keys that were present below the display on the Mi Pad 3 are now removed from the Mi Pad 4.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC running the show which is mated to 4 GB RAM. The Mi Pad 4 comes in two different models – one that only supports Wi-Fi connectivity, and the other that supports both Wi-Fi and LTE. However, the Wi-Fi + LTE version comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, whereas, the Wi-Fi only variant is offered in 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variants.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4, being a tablet device, also comes with a camera – both on the front and back. At the back, you get a 13 MP camera, and on the front, you get a 5 MP camera – both of which have f/2.0 aperture. That said, while the Mi Pad 4 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, it does come with AI Face Unlock which uses face recognition to unlock the device.

Lastly, the Mi Pad 4 comes packed with a 6000 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR4X

3/4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 8-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1200 pixels) 16:10 display with 283 ppi pixel density

8-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1200 pixels) 16:10 display with 283 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture Front Camera: 5 MP with with f/2.0 aperture

5 MP with with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) SIM: Single Nano (on Wi-Fi + LTE variant only)

Single Nano (on Wi-Fi + LTE variant only) Connectivity on Wi-Fi only variant: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Connectivity on Wi-Fi + LTE variant: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 Wi-Fi MIMO, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: AI Face Unlock

AI Face Unlock Colors: Gold, Black

Gold, Black Battery: 6000 mAh

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 Price and Availability