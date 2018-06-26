Honor 7C now available through open sale in India

Last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 7A and Honor 7C budget smartphones in India. The Honor 7A is sold online exclusively through Flipkart whereas Honor 7C is exclusive to Amazon. But, both these smartphones are sold through flash sales. However, starting today, the Honor 7C is now available through open sale in the country.

The Honor 7C is now available through open sale in India on Amazon. The Honor 7C comes in two different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 3 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹9999 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹11,999.

Well, now that the Honor 7C is available through open sale, interested customers don’t have to try their luck during flash sales to be able to buy the phone. They can head over to Amazon India any time and buy the 7C.

With that being said, even though the Honor 7C is now available through open sale in India, the Honor 7A is still sold through flash sales on Flipkart. But, that might change soon. Having said that, we would suggest you to buy the 7C over 7A over any given day as the 7C costs only a ₹1000 more than the 7A.

Honor 7C Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo

EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS Display with 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio and 268 ppi pixel density

5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS Display with 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio and 268 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Bokeh Effect and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Bokeh Effect and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Black, Blue, Gold, Red

Black, Blue, Gold, Red Battery: 3000 mAh

Honor 7C Price in India and Availability