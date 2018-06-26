Honor 7C now available through open sale in India
Last month, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 7A and Honor 7C budget smartphones in India. The Honor 7A is sold online exclusively through Flipkart whereas Honor 7C is exclusive to Amazon. But, both these smartphones are sold through flash sales. However, starting today, the Honor 7C is now available through open sale in the country.
The Honor 7C is now available through open sale in India on Amazon. The Honor 7C comes in two different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The 3 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹9999 whereas the 4 GB RAM variant is priced at ₹11,999.
Well, now that the Honor 7C is available through open sale, interested customers don’t have to try their luck during flash sales to be able to buy the phone. They can head over to Amazon India any time and buy the 7C.
With that being said, even though the Honor 7C is now available through open sale in India, the Honor 7A is still sold through flash sales on Flipkart. But, that might change soon. Having said that, we would suggest you to buy the 7C over 7A over any given day as the 7C costs only a ₹1000 more than the 7A.
Honor 7C Specifications
- CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo
- Display: 5.99-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) IPS Display with 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio and 268 ppi pixel density
- Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Bokeh Effect and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
- Colors: Black, Blue, Gold, Red
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Honor 7C Price in India and Availability
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹9999
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹11,999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India
