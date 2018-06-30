OnePlus teases red color variant of OnePlus 6, likely to launch on 2nd July
Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 last month. The OnePlus 6 comes in three color options – Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White. Well, if the latest teaser video from OnePlus is anything to go by, then you will see a fourth color option of the OnePlus 6 on July 2 – the red color variant.
Now initiating: C61422. Do you wish to continue? https://t.co/QTDxIcWP5N #OnePlus6 pic.twitter.com/mTyjqk5FZZ
— OnePlus (@oneplus) June 29, 2018
OnePlus has shared a video on Twitter which teases the red color variant of the OnePlus 6. The video shows a man in red clothes entering a room and taking out a test tube that has red-colored fluid in it. The tweet has also the caption “Now initiating: C61422. Do you wish to continue?“. In case you are unaware, C61422 is the hex code for red color. Furthermore, OnePlus has also used the #OnePlus6 in the tweet, and, the shortened link also uses “op6r” – with the letter ‘r’ very likely referring to red. Well, all this only points towards one thing – a red-colored OnePlus 6.
Oh hey what do we have here 👀 @OnePlus pic.twitter.com/A3eknmAEA8
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 29, 2018
The video shared by OnePlus also shows the date July 2 which further hints at OnePlus launching the red-colored variant of the OnePlus 6 on July 2. That being said, while OnePlus still hasn’t explicitly confirmed that it’s going to launch the red color variant of the OnePlus 6 on July 2, popular tech YouTuber MKBHD has tweeted a photo which shows the Midnight Black variant of the OnePlus 6, behind which seems to be the red color variant of the OnePlus 6.
Having said all that, while we are still two days away from the launch of the red-colored OnePlus 6, its live images have leaked online. And, going by these images, it seems the red color variant will have a finish that’s more similar to the Mirror Black variant, because you can see the back of the phone is shining just like the back of the Mirror Black variant does.
The OnePlus 6 comes in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. However, it’s currently unclear whether the red variant of OnePlus 6 will be available in all these configurations or only any one of them.
If you are planning to buy the OnePlus 6, we suggest you wait for two more days for OnePlus to unveil the red color variant of the OnePlus 6. However, irrespective of which color variant you buy, do check out our OnePlus 6 review before buying one.
OnePlus 6 Specifications
- CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X
- GPU: Adreno 630
- Operating System: OxygenOS 5.1.8 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, DCI-P3 color coverage, sRGB support and ppi pixel density
- Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode, HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash
- Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB and 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 2-Lane
- SIM: Dual Nano SIM
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0
- Other: Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures
- Colors: Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White
- Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge (5V/4A)
Hey OnePlus 6 supports 4×4 MIMO