OnePlus teases red color variant of OnePlus 6, likely to launch on 2nd July

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 last month. The OnePlus 6 comes in three color options – Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White. Well, if the latest teaser video from OnePlus is anything to go by, then you will see a fourth color option of the OnePlus 6 on July 2 – the red color variant.

OnePlus has shared a video on Twitter which teases the red color variant of the OnePlus 6. The video shows a man in red clothes entering a room and taking out a test tube that has red-colored fluid in it. The tweet has also the caption “Now initiating: C61422. Do you wish to continue?“. In case you are unaware, C61422 is the hex code for red color. Furthermore, OnePlus has also used the #OnePlus6 in the tweet, and, the shortened link also uses “op6r” – with the letter ‘r’ very likely referring to red. Well, all this only points towards one thing – a red-colored OnePlus 6.

Oh hey what do we have here 👀 @OnePlus pic.twitter.com/A3eknmAEA8 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) June 29, 2018

The video shared by OnePlus also shows the date July 2 which further hints at OnePlus launching the red-colored variant of the OnePlus 6 on July 2. That being said, while OnePlus still hasn’t explicitly confirmed that it’s going to launch the red color variant of the OnePlus 6 on July 2, popular tech YouTuber MKBHD has tweeted a photo which shows the Midnight Black variant of the OnePlus 6, behind which seems to be the red color variant of the OnePlus 6.

Leaked images of OnePlus 6 red color variant Prev 1 of 2 Next

Having said all that, while we are still two days away from the launch of the red-colored OnePlus 6, its live images have leaked online. And, going by these images, it seems the red color variant will have a finish that’s more similar to the Mirror Black variant, because you can see the back of the phone is shining just like the back of the Mirror Black variant does.

The OnePlus 6 comes in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. However, it’s currently unclear whether the red variant of OnePlus 6 will be available in all these configurations or only any one of them.

If you are planning to buy the OnePlus 6, we suggest you wait for two more days for OnePlus to unveil the red color variant of the OnePlus 6. However, irrespective of which color variant you buy, do check out our OnePlus 6 review before buying one.

OnePlus 6 Specifications