Oppo-O-Free-Wireless-Bluetooth-Headset-Launched

We’re seeing the removal of headphone jack on a ton of devices. So, Bluetooth headsets are now required by more and more number of people. Not only Bluetooth headset, we’ve seen True Wireless Earphones getting launched by various companies. Today, Oppo has joined those companies by launching a truly wireless earphones. They’re named as Oppo O-Free Wireless. They’re only launched in China and won’t be available to rest of the world.

Oppo O-Free Wireless Bluetooth Headset Features

This newly launched Wireless headset comes in a pair of two earbuds. These are powered by a True Wireless Stereo Technology that is touted to synchronise the left and right audio with the phone, without any delay. This technology is also supposed to reduce latency and increase stability. They’ve also added Translation support which would help them to counter Google Pixel Buds and enables real-time translations. They also support simple music controls which lets you easily adjust volume levels, playback and change music tracks.

These earphones come with a built-in battery which claims to give 4 hours of continuous music playback. But don’t worry much as the provided charging case would add 12 more hours of juice to the earphones.

Pricing and Availability

The Oppo O-Free Wireless have been priced at CNY 699 in China, which is approximately ₹7200. These would go on sale in China in the month of August.

(Source)