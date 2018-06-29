Vivo V9 6 GB RAM variant goes official with better chip and downgraded cameras

Back in late March this year, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched the Vivo V9 mid-range smartphone that’s powered by Snapdragon 626 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. Well now, after more than three months, Vivo has launched another variant of the V9 that comes with better processor and more RAM.

The new variant of the V9 that has been launched by Vivo is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC which is coupled with 6 GB RAM. However, while this new variant does comes with more powerful SoC and more RAM, the camera department has received a downgrade.

The Snapdragon 626 SoC + 4 GB RAM variant of the Vivo V9 launched in March sports dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 16 MP and one 5 MP camera. And on the front, there’s a 24 MP single camera for selfies and video calls. However, the Snapdragon 660 SoC + 6 GB RAM variant that has now been announced comes with 13 MP + 2 MP cameras at the back and a 12 MP camera on the front.

Well, apart from these differences, everything else between the 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variant of the Vivo V9 remains the same. The design is same, internal storage is same, software features are same, and, even the battery capacity is same.

Vivo V9 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS LCD Display with 2.5D curved glass and 19:9 aspect ratio

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView IPS LCD Display with 2.5D curved glass and 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF, AI Bokeh Mode and LED flash

13 MP + 2 MP with PDAF, AI Bokeh Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP with AI Face Beauty, AR Stickers and Lighting Effects

12 MP with AI Face Beauty, AR Stickers and Lighting Effects Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB

Expandable up to 256 GB SIM: Dual SIM (Nano + Nano)

Dual SIM (Nano + Nano) Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: AI Face Access (Face Unlock), Fingerprint Scanner

AI Face Access (Face Unlock), Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Red, Black

Red, Black Battery: 3260 mAh

Vivo V9 Price and Availability

Price: Rp 42,99,000 (around $300/₹20,572)

Rp 42,99,000 (around $300/₹20,572) Availability: Available for pre-order till July 5 on JD.com in Indonesia. No word on availability in other markets.

