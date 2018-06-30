Vivo Z1i specs and image leak online, 6.26-inch 19:9 display and Snapdragon 636 SoC in tow

Last last month, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo launched its mid-range Vivo Z1 smartphone which is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC and sports a 6.26-inch 19:9 notched display. Well now, it seems Vivo is working on another variant of the Z1 that’s called Vivo Z1i.

Image and specifications of Vivo Z1i have leaked online. The Z1i is a watered-down version of Z1 and is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC. The chip is further paired with 4 GB RAM, and, the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is very likely to be layered with Funtouch OS 4.0 atop.

As far as the design is concerned, the Vivo Z1i looks identical to the Z1. While the leaked image of the Z1i doesn’t show the notch, it’s safe to assume that the Z1i does indeed come with a notch. Why? Well, that’s because the Z1i has a 6.26-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. We generally see this kind of display ratio and resolution on those smartphones that have a notch up top.

On the photography front, the Vivo Z1i features a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. This is the same configuration that the Z1 has, however, while the Z1 has a 12 MP camera on the front, the Z1i has a 16 MP camera.

Another department where the Z1i fares better than the Z1 is storage. The Vivo Z1 has 64 GB of internal storage, whereas, the Z1i has 128 GB of storage. Having said that, the battery on the Z1i is smaller than the one that ships with Z1.

Vivo Z1i Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 509

Operating System: Functouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Display: 6.26 Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 IPS display

Rear Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 16 MP

Internal Storage: 128 GB

External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Battery: 3180 mAh

There’s no word from Vivo yet regarding the Z1i, however, it is said to be launched on 2nd July with a price tag of ¥1998. Well, the pricing is a bit weird as the Vivo Z1 that has better specifications is priced at ¥1798. With that being said, take all this information with a pinch of salt as it doesn’t come directly from Vivo.

