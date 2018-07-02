Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6 on May 16. The smartphone was launched in three color variants – Mirror Black, Midnight Black and Silk White. OnePlus also launched a fourth variant called OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, however, it’s only for the Indian market. Well now, after more than a month from the launch, OnePlus has launched a new color variant of the OnePlus 6 – called OnePlus 6 Amber Red.

This isn’t the first time OnePlus has launched a smartphone in red color. Back in February this year, OnePlus launched a red color variant of the OnePlus 5T called OnePlus 5T Lava Red. However, this time, OnePlus is using the Amber Red color instead of Lava Red.

Needless to say, the OnePlus 6 Amber Red variant has the same design as the other color variants. Even the hardware under the hood is the same. Well, that’s very obvious, because the only difference between the three variants launched more than a month ago and the Amber Red variant launched today is cosmetic.

The OnePlus 6 Amber Red variant flaunts a red-colored back with the front bezels being black in color. But that’s not it. The fingerprint scanner as well as the buttons and alert slider are also coated with red.

Explaining the design process of the Amber Red variant, Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus, said, “In order to achieve an “amber-like” depth and clarity, we used a new film coating process that’s never been attempted before in the smartphone industry. The result is a red that’s more elegant, one that leaves a strong impression of quality and value.“

“Another challenge we faced was adequately increasing the brightness of the red coating. In order to maintain a bright coating, the design team included an evaporated layer of brightening film that cost around $5 to make crystal clear. The result is a sizeable glossy, transparent layer over the red coating.” Lau further added.

The OnePlus 6 comes in three different configurations – 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. However, the OnePlus 6 Amber Red variant will only be available in 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage configuration, and, is the priced the same as other variants with the same configuration.

OnePlus 6 Amber Red Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS 5.1.8 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

OxygenOS 5.1.8 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, DCI-P3 color coverage, sRGB support and ppi pixel density

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection, DCI-P3 color coverage, sRGB support and ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX519 with f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilization, Electronic Image Stabilization, DCAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX376K with f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, HDR, Slow Motion Video recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 480 FPS), 4K/1080p video recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p video recording at 30 FPS and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode, HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash

16 MP Sony IMX371 with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm, Electronic Image Stabilization, Portrait Mode, HDR, Face Beauty, 720/1080p video recording at 30 FPS and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

128 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 2×2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 Other: Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures

Face Unlock (unlocks in 0.4 second), Fingerprint Scanner (unlocks in 0.2 second), Water Resistant, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, On-Screen Navigation Gestures Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge (5V/4A)

OnePlus 6 Amber Red Price and Availability

Price: ₹39,999 (in India), $579 (in US), €569 (in Europe), £519 (in UK)

₹39,999 (in India), $579 (in US), €569 (in Europe), £519 (in UK) Availability: Available through OnePlus India website and Amazon India from July 16. Goes on sale in other markets from July 10

Do check out our OnePlus 6 review if you are planning to buy one.