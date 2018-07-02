Honor 7C vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 – Battle of the Budget Phones [Specs Comparison]

In the battle of these two budget contenders, the newly launched Honor 7C and most-talked Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, one is better than the other. Summarizing the specs of both the smartphones, the Honor 7C and Redmi Note 5 sport a 5.99-inch 18:9 display, an octa-core processor with up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. However, there are mere, if not huge, differences between these two phones and we will show you that. We have compared them head to head, take a look.

Honor 7C vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 – Specs Comparison

Specifications Honor 7C Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Release Date 22th May 2018 (India) 14th February 2018 (India) Price ₹9,999 (3 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)

₹11,999 (4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) ₹9,999 (3 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)

₹11,999 (4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Display 5.99-inch IPS Display, HD+ Resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), 2.5D curved glass, 18:9 aspect ratio 5.99-inch IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass, 18:9 aspect ratio Operating System EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo MIUI 9.5 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner Yes, at the back Yes, at the back CPU Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 64-bit Up to 2.0 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 64-bit GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 506 Memory 3 GB or 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 3 GB or 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage 32 GB OR 64 GB internal, microSD slot up to 256 GB (dedicated) 32 GB OR 64 GB internal, microSD slot up to 128 GB (SIM2 slot) Main Camera Dual cameras

13 MP + 2 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Bokeh Effect, LED flash, 1080p Video 12 MP with f/2.2 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, 4K Video Selfie Camera 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Screen Flash 5 MP Cellular 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled, microSD on SIM2 slot Battery 3,000 mAh (non-removable), Li-Po battery 4,000 mAh (non-removable), Li-Po Battery Colors Blue, Black Gold, Red Blue, Black, Gold, Rose Gold Dimensions 158.3 mm x 76.7 mm x 7.8 mm 158.5 mm x 75.5 mm x 8.1 mm Weight 164 grams 180 grams

Display Quality

One of the big difference which isn’t visible is the display quality, the Honor 7C and the Redmi Note 5 offers the same size display, however, the difference lies in the pixels. The Redmi Note 5 display uses a Full HD+ panel (2,160 x 1080 pixels) whereas the Honor 7C is using the smaller HD+ panel (1440 x 720 pixels).

Higher pixels offer better clarity and crispier content on the display, Redmi Note 5 is ahead in display quality and it’s certainly a plus.

Cameras

The major difference between the Honor 7C and the Redmi Note 5 is the cameras. The Honor 7C is one of the most affordable smartphones with dual cameras (13 MP + 2 MP) on board. The Redmi Note 5 here has a single 12 MP camera and lacks a portrait mode or bokeh mode. The Honor 7C can snap images with bokeh effects in the background.

Secondly, the front camera on the Honor 7C is 8 MP versus the 5 MP on the Remdi Note 5. The selfies turn out to be better on the Honor 7C as compared to the Redmi Note 5 since the selfies can also be snapped in bokeh mode.

Bigger Battery

When we talk about the battery, Xiaomi sports a larger battery of 4000 mAh. Honor 7C comes with 3,000 mAh battery, however it makes up for the battery with its EMUI 8.0 which improves the battery efficiency. Having said that, the overall battery life will be slightly higher for Redmi Note 5 than the Honor 7C. Expect the battery life on the Redmi Note 5 to be better by a margin.

Newer Software

It’s 2018, and not offering Android Oreo out-of-the-box is a disappointment. Honor 7C is unquestionably a better choice over the Redmi Note 5 when it comes to the software.

The Honor 7C comes with Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 skin on top while the Redmi Note 5 is left out in the cold. A newer Android offers new features and ensures it’s backed with latest security patches. As far as the for the current scenario, the Honor 7C has an edge until the Oreo update arrives on the Redmi Note 5.

Light Weight & Slim Design

Speaking of the design and build, the Honor 7C is slim, feels light in weight and more grippy than the Redmi Note 5. Even though both the phones offer a metallic build and decent build quality.

Separate MicroSD Slot

Both the phones offer microSD support, but one provides a separate slot while the other one offers a hybrid slot. On Honor 7C, the user can enjoy the microSD extension without changing the SIM cards. The same cannot be done on the Redmi Note 5, it has a microSD slot on the SIM2 slot. Either you have to use it with a single SIM with microSD or dual SIM without microSD.

There’s also the Snapdragon 450 vs. the Snapdragon 625 found on the Honor 7C and Redmi Note 5 respectively. While the Snapdragon 625 is slightly better in terms of performance and benchmarks (higher clock speed), the real world performance won’t be noticeable.

Verdict

Moving to the verdict, if you want to buy a phone at Rs 10,000, Honor 7C with its cameras, the newer software, the standalone microSD support. While Xiaomi Redmi note 5, is slightly better in terms of screen quality and battery life, Honor 7C just ticks all right boxes in terms of features and design in this segment.

Which one would you pick out of these two?